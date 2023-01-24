trending:

Twitter allows Nick Fuentes back despite antisemitism, white supremacy

by Stephen Neukam - 01/24/23 3:37 PM ET
Nick Fuentes right-wing podcaster, center right in sunglasses, greets supporters before speaking at a pro-Trump march, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington (AP)

Twitter has reinstated the account of Nick Fuentes, who espouses antisemitic and white supremacist view and leads the “America First” movement, after he was banned from the social media site in July 2021.

Fuentes has repeatedly denied the Holocaust and spewed anti-Jewish rhetoric but also has become a better-known figure in recent months. That is at least partly because of a dinner he attended last last year with the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, at Mar-a-Lago with former President Trump. 

Fuentes’s reinstatement on Twitter is just one in a string of moves by Elon Musk’s company to bring back figures who had previously been barred from the platform. Twitter unlocked the account of Trump in November, after the former president was banished from the platform because of his action during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

One of Fuentes’s first posts back on the platform was a short video advertising Ye’s 2024 presidential campaign, with an allusion to an antisemitic tweet from the rapper.

Trump faced sharp backlash from the meeting with Fuentes and Ye and attempted to walk back his association with the two. Trump alleged that he did not know who Fuentes was before the meeting.

The Justice Department has labeled Fuentes as a “white supremacist.”

