Blog Briefing Room

Capitol rioter who yelled threats toward Pelosi convicted of felony, misdemeanor charges

by Jared Gans - 01/24/23 9:31 PM ET
FILE – Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier on Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

A woman who yelled threats directed at former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as she and others stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was found guilty Tuesday of multiple charges related to her actions that day. 

A release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia states that Pauline Bauer, a 55-year-old resident of Kane, Pa., was convicted of nearly half a dozen charges for her role in the insurrection, including obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building. 

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden also found her guilty of disorderly and disruptive conduct in any of the Capitol buildings with intent to impede, disrupt and disturb a session of Congress and parading, demonstrating and picketing in a Capitol building. 

Evidence from the U.S. attorney’s office shows Bauer illegally entered the Capitol and said just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 6 “words to the effect of ‘This is where we find Nancy Pelosi,’” according to the release. 

She was about 30 feet from the Speaker’s office when she said, “Bring that f—— b—- out here now. Bring her out. Bring her out here. We’re coming in if you don’t bring her out here.” 

Bauer also pushed a Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police officer and yelled expletives and “You back up. Don’t even try” when he tried to get her to leave an area of the Capitol that he was guarding. 

Officers later removed Bauer from the Capitol Rotunda. 

She was later arrested in May 2021 in Pennsylvania. 

She could face up to 20 years in prison and financial penalties for the obstruction of an official proceeding charge, which is a felony. The other charges, which are misdemeanors, carry a maximum of three years imprisonment in total and financial penalties. 

Her sentencing is scheduled for May 1. 

The release states that more than 950 people have been arrested in almost all 50 states for crimes related to the Capitol insurrection, and more than 280 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

