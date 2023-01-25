Pompeo accuses Schiff of leaking classified information 

Mike Pompeo, a former secretary of State and CIA director, on Wednesday accused Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) of leaking classified information from his former seat on the House Intelligence Committee, from which Schiff has been blocked by new Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

“Adam Schiff lied to the American people, and during my time as CIA director and secretary of State, I know that he leaked classified information that had been provided to him,” Pompeo said in a Fox News interview, adding that Schiff’s tenure as Intel chairman “almost ruined that committee.”

Pressed during the interview on why Pompeo didn’t come forward to take action against Schiff if he believed classified documents had been leaked, Pompeo said “it’s a complicated process” and “it’s difficult to pin down precisely what happened.”

Pompeo said he “held back” information from the Intelligence Committee because he “didn’t feel comfortable” working with the Schiff-led panel.

Schiff’s office blasted Pompeo for the “false and defamatory” remarks.

“This is another patently false and defamatory statement from Mike Pompeo. While we understand that Adam Schiff is a favorite target for the failed lackeys of the Trump administration running for president, reputable news outlets shouldn’t repeat these falsehoods,” Schiff spokesperson Lauren French said of the former CIA director’s remarks to Fox News.

McCarthy had long vowed to remove Schiff and fellow Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell (Calif.) from their Intel committee slots.

He followed through on his pledge when he took the gavel and formally blocked the pair of Democrats after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) submitted them to the panel.