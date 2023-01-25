trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Pompeo accuses Schiff of leaking classified information 

by Julia Mueller - 01/25/23 6:41 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/25/23 6:41 PM ET
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition
AP Photo/John Locher
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Mike Pompeo, a former secretary of State and CIA director, on Wednesday accused Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) of leaking classified information from his former seat on the House Intelligence Committee, from which Schiff has been blocked by new Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).  

“Adam Schiff lied to the American people, and during my time as CIA director and secretary of State, I know that he leaked classified information that had been provided to him,” Pompeo said in a Fox News interview, adding that Schiff’s tenure as Intel chairman “almost ruined that committee.” 

Pressed during the interview on why Pompeo didn’t come forward to take action against Schiff if he believed classified documents had been leaked, Pompeo said “it’s a complicated process” and “it’s difficult to pin down precisely what happened.”  

Pompeo said he “held back” information from the Intelligence Committee because he “didn’t feel comfortable” working with the Schiff-led panel.  

Schiff’s office blasted Pompeo for the “false and defamatory” remarks.

“This is another patently false and defamatory statement from Mike Pompeo. While we understand that Adam Schiff is a favorite target for the failed lackeys of the Trump administration running for president, reputable news outlets shouldn’t repeat these falsehoods,” Schiff spokesperson Lauren French said of the former CIA director’s remarks to Fox News.  

McCarthy had long vowed to remove Schiff and fellow Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell (Calif.) from their Intel committee slots

He followed through on his pledge when he took the gavel and formally blocked the pair of Democrats after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) submitted them to the panel.  

Tags Adam Schiff Kevin McCarthy Mike Pompeo

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  2. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  3. Ukraine will now push for F-16 fighter jets, government adviser says
  4. Fulton County sparks questions about whether Trump will face charges 
  5. Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
  6. Pompeo accuses Schiff of leaking classified information 
  7. Senate GOP pours cold water on idea of impeaching Biden
  8. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  9. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  10. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  11. Santos in newly resurfaced podcast mulled possibility Epstein was still alive
  12. Resolution honoring Iranian protesters passes House with one GOP ‘no’ vote
  13. Elaine Chao: Trump’s racist attacks say ‘a whole lot more about him than it ...
  14. Florida students threaten lawsuit against DeSantis over African American ...
  15. DirecTV drops Newsmax
  16. Firebrand appointments to Rules panel may haunt McCarthy
  17. ‘Liberal’ may finally be shedding its political stigma
  18. Russia needs to be humiliated in Ukraine
Load more

Video

See all Video