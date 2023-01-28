trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Obamas ramp up calls for police reform after ‘vicious’ beating of Tyre Nichols

by Jared Gans - 01/28/23 5:51 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 01/28/23 5:51 PM ET
Former President Obama
Greg Nash
Former President Obama speaks during a rally for Pennsylvania candidate for Senate John Fetterman at The Liacouras Center in Philidelphia, Pa., on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Former President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama ramped up their calls for police reform following the release of the video showing the “vicious” beating of Tyre Nichols. 

“The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets,” they tweeted Saturday. 

They said responsibility falls on all people to “mobilize” to create change and included a link to a webpage for the Obama Foundation for people to learn about how communities can “reimagine public safety” to prevent crime and injustice. 

They also posted a photo of Nichols along with the tweet. 

The Obamas’ reaction came after Memphis police released the body camera and surveillance video of five officers beating Nichols, a 29-year-old Black motorist who was pulled over for alleged reckless driving. 

The police department originally said the officers had a “confrontation” with Nichols after they stopped him and he ran away from them, but the footage shows officers pulled Nichols out of the car after stopping him and wrestled him to the ground. 

He ran away from them, but the officers caught up with him and beat him for three minutes. The footage also shows that more than 20 minutes passed between when the officers stopped beating him and when Nichols received any medical attention. 

He was hospitalized and died three days later. 

The video has sparked outrage from many political leaders, such as President Biden and Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). 

Former President Obama repeatedly called for police reform both during his time in the White House and since the end of his term. 

The Memphis Police Department disbanded the Scorpion Unit, which the five officers were members of and patrolled high-crime areas, on Saturday in response to the release of the video. 

The officers were fired and have been charged with multiple crimes, including second-degree murder.

Tags Barack Obama Barack Obama Memphis Memphis Police Department Michelle Obama Michelle Obama Obama Foundation police brutality police reform Tennessee Tyre Nichols Tyre Nichols video

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  2. Sunday shows preview: Pence, more Biden documents found; McCarthy continues bid ...
  3. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  4. Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time ...
  5. 85-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves at least 21 injured
  6. US general predicts country will be at war with China in 2025
  7. Student debt relief challengers make case to Supreme Court
  8. Trump criticizes Democrats’ effort to ‘cruelly’ change up primary ...
  9. Trump heads to South Carolina amid growing headwinds in state
  10. Is Nikki Haley setting a ‘man-trap’ for Trump, Pompeo and other 2024 rivals?
  11. SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
  12. Biden gets set to lean into economy in 2024
  13. Is helping Ukraine reducing US preparedness, security?
  14. Memphis police deactivate Scorpion unit following video release of Tyre ...
  15. California seeks disbarment of Eastman following Trump memo
  16. FAA identifies contractor involved in outage that cause nationwide ground stop
  17. WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
  18. What recession? Inflation, GDP offer hope for ‘soft landing’
Load more

Video

See all Video