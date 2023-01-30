trending:

Chiefs star Kelce to Cincinnati mayor: ‘Know your role and shut your mouth’

by Rachel Scully - 01/30/23 8:27 AM ET
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had some words for Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval (D) after the mayor threw jabs at the Chiefs before Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Prior to the game, Pureval posted a video to Twitter, proclaiming Sunday “They Gotta Play Us Day” to celebrate the match-up, while throwing shade at star Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After the Chiefs defeated the Bengals, 23-20, Kelce replied directly to the mayor during an interview while holding the Lamar Hunt Trophy, which is awarded to the winner of the AFC Championship game.

“I’ve got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor: Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!” he yelled, using a catchphrase of wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, before a roaring crowd.

“You gotta fight for your right to party!” Kelce added, repeating a phrase he yelled when the Chiefs went to Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, the game in which he and Mahomes won their first first NFL championship rings

Pureval responded to Kelce on Twitter, saying he “deserved that.”

“Yeah. Deserved that. Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona,” the mayor wrote.

Kelce also responded to Pureval calling Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead,” a play on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his team’s success in the stadium in recent years. It was popularized after the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.

Kelce interrupted a CBS interview with Mahomes to yell “Burrowhead my ass! Woooo! It’s Mahomes’s house!”

“This team stepped up against a great football team. And we showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not Burrowhead out here,” Mahomes added during the interview. “I don’t think we have any cigars, but we’ll be ready to go in the Super Bowl.”

