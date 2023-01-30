trending:

More Americans list government as top problem in US: Gallup

by Stephen Neukam - 01/30/23 8:36 AM ET
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is visible on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

More Americans see the government as the worst problem in the U.S., according to a new survey, topping issues including inflation and immigration.

A 21 percent plurality of respondents cited the government as the top issue in the U.S. in the Gallup poll released Monday after the fight over Speaker of the House and as the saga of classified documents recently being found in President Biden’s residence and former office as well as former Vice President Mike Pence’s home continues to play out.

The angst over the government in the new poll was bipartisan. Both Republicans, at 24 percent, and Democrats, at 18 percent, said it was their top issue in the survey. 

The worry over the government has gained traction over the last few months, Gallup noted. Since the survey giant’s last polling in November and December, concern about poor leadership has risen 6 percentage points, propelling it to the top of the list.

Fifteen percent of respondents in the new survey listed inflation as their top issue, and immigration was the top issue for 11 percent.

But even amid rising concerns for the government writ large, approval ratings for Biden and Congress have remained steady. Biden garnered 41 percent support and Congress had an approval rating of just 21 percent in the new poll.

And the survey of 1,011 people, which has a margin of error of 4 percentage points, also found that a strong majority of people think that the U.S. job market is in a good place, despite growing fears about a recession.

A 64 percent majority of respondents said it was a good time for the job market, down from the heights of 70-plus in early to mid-2022 but up 2 points from November.

