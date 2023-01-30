Trump courses hosting three tournaments for Saudi-underwritten LIV Golf

Three golf courses belonging to former President Trump will be featured among other sites as hosts of tournaments for a new Saudi-backed golf league this year.

Trump’s golf courses in Florida, New Jersey and Virginia will host tournaments for LIV Golf, the offshoot league that has caused rifts in the golf world by luring high-profile players away from the PGA Tour.

The move brings Trump, who has announced a 2024 presidential bid, closer to Saudi leaders. Trump hosted two events for LIV Golf in 2022 and maintained last year that the league “has been a great thing” for Saudi Arabia’s “image.”

The Saudi-backed league has been mired in controversy, as the new venture has drawn attention to the country’s human rights abuses. Many involved with the league, including media partners, have faced sharp backlash for their association with LIV.

The Trump-hosted tournaments announced Monday will be part of a 14-event season planned by the league this year, spanning a number of countries. Trump’s company nor the league released the terms of their agreement for the tournaments.