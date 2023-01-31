Fewer Americans in new survey ‘very dissatisfied’ with state of nation

Fewer Americans in a Gallup poll released on Tuesday said they are “very dissatisfied” with the state of the nation, following two years of relatively high levels of dissatisfaction.

Forty-eight percent said they were “very dissatisfied” with the way things are going in the U.S., according to Gallup’s annual January Mood of the Nation poll, down from 51 percent last January and a record-high of 66 percent in January, 2021.

The vast majority of Americans are generally dissatisfied with the state of the nation in the new survey, with another 28 percent saying they are somewhat dissatisfied with the way things are going in the U.S.

Twenty-three percent of respondents said they are either somewhat or very satisfied with the state of the nation, up from 17 percent in 2022 and 11 percent in 2021.

Gallup pointed to the declining rates of strong dissatisfaction among Democrats as a driving factor in the latest shift. Only 28 percent of Democrats described themselves as very dissatisfied in this month’s poll, down from 73 percent in January 2021.

Independents’ level of dissatisfaction also ticked down in the last two years, contributing to the overall decrease in dissatisfaction levels. While 62 percent of Independents said they were very dissatisfied with the state of the nation in January, 2021, 46 percent said the same this January, according to the poll.

More Republicans expressed strong dissatisfaction in the state of the nation this year, with 75 percent saying they were very dissatisfied with the way things currently are going. This is up from 66 percent in 2021, which Gallup largely attributed to the shift from a Republican to a Democratic administration.

The Gallup poll was conducted from Jan. 2 to Jan. 22 with 1,011 adults and had a margin of error of 4 percentage points.