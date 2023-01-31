trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Over a thousand flights canceled as winter storm sweeps southern US

by Julia Shapero - 01/31/23 11:05 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/31/23 11:05 AM ET
An American Airlines aircraft undergoes deicing procedures on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas. (Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Over a thousand flights within the U.S. were canceled on Tuesday morning, as the South braced for a significant ice storm.

About 1,200 flights had been canceled and an additional 1,600 flights were delayed as of Tuesday morning, according to the flight tracker FlightAware

Three Texas airports — Dallas-Fort Worth International, Austin-Bergstrom International and Dallas Love Field — are bearing the brunt of the impact. More than 500 departing flights and over 400 arriving flights have been canceled so far at the three airports.

The cancellations come as portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia face various weather alerts on Tuesday, as a winter storm sweeps across the South, bringing ice, sleet and freezing rain. The storm is expected to continue through at least Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) directed the state’s Division of Emergency Management to increase its readiness level and urged Texans to remain “weather-aware” and heed guidance from local officials amid the winter weather.

“The State of Texas is working tirelessly to ensure Texans and their communities have the resources, assistance, and support needed to respond to winter weather impacts across the state,” Abbott said in a press release.

Tags flight cancellations flight delays Greg Abbott Greg Abbott ice storm National Weather Service Texas

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-DeSantis rivalry approaches boiling point
  2. Seventh Memphis officer suspended in Tyre Nichols death investigation
  3. Santos steps down from committee assignments
  4. Senate Judiciary mulls action amid fallout from Durham probe
  5. DeSantis responds to Trump attacks by pointing to his reelection
  6. Biden administration unveils new green card design with eye on enhanced security
  7. Russian forces unlikely to break through after buildup in southeastern Ukraine: ...
  8. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  9. Graham floats potential compromise on qualified immunity
  10. Biden administration plans to end COVID public health emergency in May
  11. Gaetz undecided on blocking Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  12. House GOP set to rev engine with first investigatory hearings 
  13. Former Putin aide: Coup a ‘real possibility’
  14. 100,000 chickens die in fire at Connecticut egg farm
  15. Here are 3 things the end of the COVID public health emergency could undo
  16. If ‘Independent’ were a party, it could dominate American politics
  17. Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closures
  18. Rubio: DOJ response to request for information on classified documents ...
Load more

Video

See all Video