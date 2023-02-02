Coldest temperatures in decades possible in Northeast

The Northeast could be hit with the coldest weather in decades starting Friday into the weekend, with wind chills forcing temperatures near or below zero degrees Fahrenheit.

Philadelphia, Pa., New York City, N.Y., and Washington, D.C., are expected to see wind chills in the single digits over the next two days, according to the Weather Channel.

Cities further north are set to dip well below freezing, with the wind chills in some parts of New Hampshire reaching a predicted -80 degrees Fahrenheit.

The forecasted freezing is the result of Arctic air escaping through a weakened polar vortex, according to AccuWeather.

Some areas of the Northeast could also face an intense bout of flurries known as a snow squall, per the forecaster.

As the Northeastern states brace for the chilly temperatures, Texas and other states in the south are weathering a frigid ice storm that’s left many without power and killed at least two people.

The stark conditions have also spurred hundreds of flight cancellations and causing roadway traffic issues in areas affected.

Forecasts indicate the cold will sweep intensely over the Northeast, but dissipate quickly — with temperatures warming by the end of next week.