trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

College enrollment declines ease, new data show

by Lexi Lonas - 02/02/23 12:41 PM ET
by Lexi Lonas - 02/02/23 12:41 PM ET
Student loans
AP/Seth Wenig
New graduates walk into the High Point Solutions Stadium before the start of the Rutgers University graduation ceremony in Piscataway Township, N.J., on May 13, 2018. President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation offers a life-changing financial break for millions of Americans. But for future students heading to college under the same conditions that created today’s debt, critics say it offers little help. Chief among the causes of today’s rising student debt is the cost of college. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

College enrollment declines eased in the fall after steep drops over the pandemic, according to a new report released Thursday by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

In 2022, fall undergraduate enrollment only contracted by 0.6 percent compared to 2021. 

Part of the stabilizing declines can be attributed to a 4.3 percent increase in freshman enrollment compared to fall 2021. However, freshman enrollment is still down 150,000 students compared to 2019, right before the pandemic. 

The pandemic gave a significant hit on college enrollment, exacerbating a decline in college enrollment that has been going on for the past decade. 

Community colleges saw a significant increase in fall 2022, with a rise of 6.1 percent compared to fall 2019, according to the report. It is a welcomed reprieve as community college enrollment was hit hard by the pandemic. 

Four-year public school enrollment rates also went up by 3.9 percent, while comprehensive state institutions took on the brunt of the decline.

Latino and Asian undergrad students saw a slight increase in their enrollment numbers at 1.6 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, while white, Black and Native American students saw declines. 

The majors students are currently looking the most at are business and marketing, health professions, liberal arts and sciences, biological sciences and engineering, the report reads.

Tags College enrollment

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
  2. House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  3. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  4. Parents pay at least one monthly bill for 40 percent of millennials
  5. Eyeing defense spending cuts, House GOP targets military ‘wokeness’
  6. Larry Hogan says he will support Trump if he’s the nominee
  7. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  8. DeSantis’s record on COVID-19: Here’s what he said and did
  9. Scott: ‘I don’t think it made any sense’ for McConnell to boot me from ...
  10. Trump taunts Haley about past statements on challenging him
  11. House passes bill to end coronavirus-era telework policies for executive ...
  12. Maxwell Frost hits back at Jim Jordan over his Tyre Nichols comments
  13. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
  14. Living near a ‘food swamp’ could raise stroke risk in adults 50 and ...
  15. Democratic leader bashes GOP’s ‘political revenge’ Omar vote
  16. Jim Jordan wields the gavel — and new power
  17. GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks 
  18. How will Netflix end password sharing? New changes offer insight
Load more

Video

See all Video