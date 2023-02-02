trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity revokes membership of officers involved in Tyre Nichols death

by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 02/02/23 5:14 PM ET
by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 02/02/23 5:14 PM ET
AP Photo/Adrian Sainz

One of the nation’s most prominent Black fraternities has revoked the membership of three former officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man brutally beaten by five Memphis police officers last month. 

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. was unaware three officers involved in the incident were part of its organization until Jan. 31, Ricky L. Lewis, grand basileus, said in a statement

“A few days ago, on behalf of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, we joined with all other caring, thoughtful, decent, and fair-minded people in America and around the world in extending our deepest sympathy to the family of Tyre Nichols,” Lewis said. “We have since learned that three of the former Memphis police officers involved in the horrific incident were members of our organization.” 

Five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were directly involved in the beating of Nichols and fired from the Memphis Police Department.

The five, all of whom are Black, have each been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression and one count of aggravated assault. 

In graphic video footage of the incident, at least one officer can be seen wearing a hoodie with the fraternity’s symbol on it. 

Lewis said the news that three of the officers, who the fraternity did not name, were members was “devastating.”

“The brutality shown in the video not only violated our moral sensibilities but also transgressed our Fraternal and established Code of Conduct,” Lewis said. “We have the utmost confidence in the judicial process and fervently pray that the Nichols family will obtain justice.”

The fraternity had released a statement earlier in the week condemning the actions of the officers and calling for legislators to put an end to the “senseless killing of citizens in our communities by law enforcement.”

“Tyre should have made it home safely and unharmed with an opportunity to skateboard again,” Lewis said. “We expect law enforcement officers to protect life and serve our communities with the highest regard for safety and humanity. Unfortunately, what we witnessed of the violent behavior of the accused (now former) officers is the complete opposite.”

Tags

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump trashes ‘ambitious’ potential 2024 rivals in sprawling interview
  2. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  3. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  4. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  5. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  6. House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  7. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  8. Pentagon: Suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over northern US
  9. Parents pay at least one monthly bill for 40 percent of millennials
  10. DeSantis’s record on COVID-19: Here’s what he said and did
  11. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
  12. The cracks in the GOP are growing into gaping holes
  13. Jim Jordan wields the gavel — and new power
  14. Senators say no F-16 upgrades for Turkey if it blocks Finland, Sweden from ...
  15. GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks 
  16. Eyeing defense spending cuts, House GOP targets military ‘wokeness’
  17. Larry Hogan says he will support Trump if he’s the nominee
  18. House Education chair talks oversight, blocking student loan forgiveness
Load more

Video

See all Video