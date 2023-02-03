trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Pompeo says there was a ‘peaceful transition of power’ on Jan. 6

by Julia Shapero - 02/03/23 3:54 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 02/03/23 3:54 PM ET
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo said in a new interview that there was a “peaceful transition of power” on Jan. 6, 2021, despite the attack on the Capitol.

“There was a bad day at the Capitol,” Pompeo told Sky News’ Beth Rigby in an interview released on Friday. “The security team there failed to prevent these guys from rioting there.”

“That part of the day, I regret. It’s terrible when folks commit these kinds of acts of violence, and I hope they’ll be prosecuted appropriately for doing that,” he added. “But make no mistake about it, that night, America also showed its strength. Vice President [Mike] Pence finished the election. We had a peaceful transition of power.”

Pompeo declined to accept the results of the 2020 election in the months after it was declared for President Biden, maintaining that there would be a “smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” His remarks came as former President Trump refused to concede to Biden.

However, after the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, Pompeo denounced the riot, calling it “unacceptable.”

“But violence, putting at risk the safety of others including those tasked with providing security for all of us, is intolerable both at home and abroad. Let us swiftly bring justice to the criminals who engaged in this rioting,” he said in a tweet at the time.

Pompeo, who is considering a 2024 bid for the presidency, walked a careful line when discussing his former boss in Friday’s interview. Trump launched his own campaign in November 2022, just one week after the midterm elections.

“I think President Trump has made it clear he intends run,” Pompeo told Rigby in response to a question about Trump’s campaign. “He’ll go make his case to the American people.” 

“I’m confident that there will be many others, and from both parties, who will also believe they should be the next leader,” he added. “I have enormous in the American people that they’ll sort it all out.”

Tags 2020 presidential election 2024 presidential election Biden Donald Trump Jan. 6 Capitol riot Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo Trump Trump 2024 campaign

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
  2. Victoria Spartz passes on Senate run, to retire from Congress at end of term
  3. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  4. ‘Chinese spy balloon’ spotted over Kansas, senator says
  5. 5 takeaways on a surprisingly strong jobs report
  6. Groups file ethics complaint over Sinema’s alleged use of staff
  7. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  8. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  9. House GOP struggles to unify over budget ideas 
  10. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  11. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy gets first big win as Speaker
  12. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  13. Ohio education officials investigating pro-Nazi homeschooling network
  14. Rep. James Comer blasts Biden on Chinese balloon, speculates if it could be ...
  15. Senate Judiciary Committee sends warning to Ticketmaster over Beyoncé tour ...
  16. Florida Democrats fight to reclaim political relevance
  17. Warner, Rubio call for ‘immediate compliance’ with request for Trump, Biden ...
  18. Pompeo says there was a ‘peaceful transition of power’ on Jan. 6
Load more

Video

See all Video