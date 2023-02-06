trending:

Mary Miller to skip Biden’s State of the Union

by Rachel Scully - 02/06/23 2:20 PM ET
Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) said she will skip President Biden’s State of the Union on Tuesday, saying she does not want to “show up to and listen to him continue to lie.”

In an interview with Breitbart News over the weekend, Miller said she would boycott Biden’s State of the Union address, adding that his “entire presidency has been filled with lie after lie.”

“And I’m not going to sit there and listen to him lie and then watch the media and other members of Congress applaud his lies,” she said.

Miller accused Biden of lying about the southern border being secure and the impact of his policies on energy prices. “I mean, I could go on and on with his lies,” she added.

The Hill has reached out to Miller’s office for comment.

Miller will likely not be alone in her decision, as many lawmakers in the past have also skipped a president’s State of the Union to project partisan disgust.

In 1999, several GOP lawmakers boycotted then-President Clinton’s address while the Senate was still conducting an impeachment trial over his affair with a White House intern. More recently, during former President Trump’s time in office, several Democratic lawmakers chose to boycott his State of the Union addresses, as well as his inauguration.

