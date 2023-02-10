Antarctic cruise deaths under investigation by Coast Guard

The Coast Guard has launched an investigation into the deaths of multiple U.S. citizens on cruises near Antarctica toward the end of last year.

A release states that the Coast Guard Activities Europe, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and international flag administrations are looking into the death or injury of citizens on other countries’ ships in Antarctic waters between Nov. 15 and Dec. 1.

The release lists four separate incidents that occurred during this time period that are being investigated, three of which caused the deaths of U.S. citizens.

One incident happened when an inflatable boat from a Portuguese-flagged passenger vessel capsized with six people on board, killing two. Portugal is leading the investigation.

In another, a U.S. citizen was killed and four others were injured when a large wave struck the Norwegian-flagged Viking Polaris in the Drake Passage, the body of water located between the southern tips of Chile and Argentina and Antarctica. Norway is leading the inquiry.

The release states a citizen on board a Netherlands-flagged ship also died from “an injury sustained aboard the ship,” and a citizen was injured on Viking Polaris when an inflatable boat had a keel-bladder failure near Damoy Point, Antarctica. The Coast Guard is investigating in coordination with the Netherlands and the Falkland Islands in the former, while Norway is leading the investigation for the latter.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the families of those impacted by these tragedies,” Gretchen Bailey, the Coast Guard Activities Europe commanding officer, said in the release. “The safety of U.S. passengers aboard ships throughout the globe is a priority for the U.S. Coast Guard.”

The Coast Guard is conducting a marine casualty investigation in all four instances.

The release states the Coast Guard, NTSB and lead investigative states sent teams to Argentina to start safety investigations to improve marine safety and prevent similar incidents.

Bailey said the Coast Guard wants to make “meaningful safety improvements” for passenger vessels worldwide, especially in “unique high-risk environments” like Antarctica.