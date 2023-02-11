Bill Maher slams Greene, Republicans over State of the Union behavior

Television host Bill Maher slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and other Republicans on Friday for their heckling of President Biden at the annual State of the Union address earlier this week.

Maher appeared to agree with Democratic strategist James Carville’s assessment of the GOP response. On Wednesday, Carville called it a display of “real white trash.”

“[Carville] gets in trouble because he said it was white trash on display,” Maher said on HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” on Friday night. “That’s very insensitive. We don’t use the term white trash anymore. We call them poorly tattooed Americans.”

Biden was interrupted multiple times throughout his Tuesday night speech by Republican outbursts. During a particularly lively portion on Social Security and Medicare, Greene stood up and yelled “liar” at the president over his suggestion that some GOP lawmakers wanted to sunset the programs.

Maher on Friday also ridiculed Greene’s unusual outfit for the event, which featured a large white coat with a fur collar.

“She wore a white dress, white coat, white fur collar,” he said. “Picked out at her favorite department store, Dullard’s. It’s from the Ku Klux Klan’s new Kouture line.”

A spokesman for Greene explained that the outfit was meant to resemble the Chinese spy balloon that had traveled over the U.S. the week before.

“Biden refused to mention it, just like he refused to stop the intelligence gathering operation that traversed the United States and surveilled some of our most important military facilities in the country,” Greene spokesman Nick Dyer said.

However, Biden briefly alluded to the balloon incident in the speech on Tuesday night.

“As we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country,” he said.