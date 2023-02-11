trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Former Pence aide says DOJ subpoena provides him a ‘security blanket’ ahead of 2024

by Jared Gans - 02/11/23 11:00 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/11/23 11:00 PM ET
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks with reporters after remarks to an audience about his new book on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Garden Sanctuary Church of God in Rock Hill, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

A former aide to former Vice President Mike Pence said the subpoena that Justice Department (DOJ) special counsel Jack Smith issued to him this week gives him a “security blanket” ahead of a potential 2024 presidential bid.

Olivia Troye said in an interview on MSNBC on Saturday that he will have political cover from the subpoena, and thus be able to talk about “what really happened” in the lead-up to the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“This is sort of the security blanket that I think Mike Pence has been looking for,” she said. 

Troye noted that Pence would be able to say publicly that he didn’t willingly testify, but was compelled to do so because of legal requirements. However, it’s important to note that the former vice president did not choose to testify before the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6 insurrection during the past session of Congress. 

Smith, who is investigating both the insurrection and the documents found at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in August, issued the subpoena for documents and testimony from Pence reportedly about the interactions he had with Trump leading up to the 2020 presidential election and the 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Trump’s attorneys reportedly plan to appeal the subpoena, arguing that Pence should not be required to testify on grounds of executive privilege. 

Troye said Pence is more likely to cooperate with the special counsel’s investigation than that of the House select committee because he viewed the committee as politicized. 

“In some ways, it’s political advantage if DOJ takes Donald Trump out of the running, that works in Mike Pence’s favor, and I’m sure that is part of the calculus going to the Pence team right now,” she said. 

Pence has indicated he is considering a run for the White House in 2024, but has thus far trailed behind Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) by significant margins in hypothetical GOP primary polls. 

Trump is still the only major candidate to have declared his candidacy.

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Jack Smith Jack Smith Jan. 6 insurrection Mike Pence Mike Pence Olivia Troye Olivia Troye special counsel Subpoena

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  2. What we know about the ‘unidentified’ objects shot down over North America
  3. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  4. Bill Maher slams Greene, Republicans over State of the Union behavior
  5. Murkowski on object shot down over Alaska: ‘We need to be clear and ...
  6. Biden pledge to fix ‘unfair’ economy resonates with Americans
  7. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
  8. Scott announces new Social Security, Medicare bill amid Biden feud
  9. Record $2.04B Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed: What if the winner never ...
  10. US shoots down another ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska
  11. Here are the best and worst states for singles, and the cheapest
  12. Santos blames ’embellished resume’ on local GOP as scrutiny continues
  13. E Street Band’s Steven Van Zandt gifts Raskin a head cover as congressman ...
  14. Donald Trump’s two unforgivable ‘sins’
  15. Trump attacks Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl: ‘Without her “Stylist” she’d ...
  16. Biden leans into attacks on GOP over Social Security, Medicare 
  17. Trump lawyers to appeal DOJ subpoena of Pence, claiming executive ...
  18. Family of Tyre Nichols files urgent appeal with United Nations
Load more

Video

See all Video