trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

ADL documents dozens of antisemitic incidents referencing Ye in past few months

by Stephen Neukam - 02/13/23 11:21 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/13/23 11:21 AM ET
Ye (Getty Images)

There have been at least 30 antisemitic incidents that include direct references to Ye, the best-selling rap artist formerly known as Kanye West, since his media appearances late last year in which he trafficked in antisemitic conspiracy theories, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

That includes at least 14 cases of vandalism that included references to Ye, spanning at least eight states, as well as at least 14 harassment incidents across nine states, according to the ADL.

The ADL has also documented at least 10,000 tweets that include references to the “Ye is Right” slogan since October 2022, reaching at least 6 million users. The slogan emerged online after his antisemitic outbursts made headlines.

These types of posts spiked after “Ye is Right, Change My Mind” events were held on a number of college campuses in Florida and Alabama in January. 

Ye was kicked off of social media platforms in late 2022 after a series of antisemitic posts, which included a tweet in which he said he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Following the banning by the social media platforms, Ye took to cable news and online news outlets, continuing to spread antisemitic theories and praising Adolf Hitler.

The ADL said these incidents “demonstrate the ongoing influence of Ye’s conspiratorial, bigoted rants.”

“These incidents – only some of which are perpetrated by known extremists – demonstrate how references to Ye, often paired with swastikas or other antisemitic slurs, have become mainstream shorthand for the hatred of – or a desire to commit violence against – Jewish people,” the group added.

Tags Anti-semitism Kanye West ye Ye

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  2. Trump bashes Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance
  3. What we know and don’t know about the latest objects shot down by the US
  4. Lawyer says Trump used ‘Classified Evening Summary’ empty folder to block ...
  5. Watch live: White House press briefing
  6. China’s spy balloon: What really happened?
  7. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  8. Black National Anthem performed at Super Bowl for first time
  9. Weaponization? Democrats gear up a response machine to GOP
  10. Georgia judge orders limited release of grand jury report on Trump election ...
  11. White House: No signs of ‘aliens or extraterrestrial activity’ with ...
  12. Former NORAD official: Adversaries might be testing our systems with aerial ...
  13. House GOP grapples with disagreement over border and immigration legislation
  14. Fewer Americans satisfied with level of immigration in US: Gallup
  15. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Washington’s questions deepen after more ...
  16. Haley makes risky bet as she prepares to take on Trump
  17. Truck driver detained after reports multiple pedestrians struck in Brooklyn ...
  18. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
Load more

Video

See all Video