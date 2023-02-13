ADL documents dozens of antisemitic incidents referencing Ye in past few months

There have been at least 30 antisemitic incidents that include direct references to Ye, the best-selling rap artist formerly known as Kanye West, since his media appearances late last year in which he trafficked in antisemitic conspiracy theories, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

That includes at least 14 cases of vandalism that included references to Ye, spanning at least eight states, as well as at least 14 harassment incidents across nine states, according to the ADL.

The ADL has also documented at least 10,000 tweets that include references to the “Ye is Right” slogan since October 2022, reaching at least 6 million users. The slogan emerged online after his antisemitic outbursts made headlines.

These types of posts spiked after “Ye is Right, Change My Mind” events were held on a number of college campuses in Florida and Alabama in January.

Ye was kicked off of social media platforms in late 2022 after a series of antisemitic posts, which included a tweet in which he said he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Following the banning by the social media platforms, Ye took to cable news and online news outlets, continuing to spread antisemitic theories and praising Adolf Hitler.

The ADL said these incidents “demonstrate the ongoing influence of Ye’s conspiratorial, bigoted rants.”

“These incidents – only some of which are perpetrated by known extremists – demonstrate how references to Ye, often paired with swastikas or other antisemitic slurs, have become mainstream shorthand for the hatred of – or a desire to commit violence against – Jewish people,” the group added.