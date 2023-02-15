Trump celebrates Scottish leader’s plan to resign: ‘Good riddance’

Former President Trump on Wednesday celebrated Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon’s surprise announcement that she’s stepping down after eight years in power, saying “good riddance” as she leaves the first minister post.

“Good riddance to failed woke extremist Nicola Sturgeon of Scotland! This crazed leftist symbolizes everything wrong with identity politics,” Trump wrote in a release.

The former president knocked Sturgeon for her work to expand transgender rights in Scotland — and for allegedly stymying Trump’s push to build golf properties in the country.

“I built the greatest Golf properties in the World in Scotland, but she fought me all the way, making my job much more difficult. The wonderful people of Scotland are much better off without Sturgeon in office!” Trump wrote.

Sturgeon, the first female leader of Scotland’s devolved government within the United Kingdom, resigned unexpectedly on Wednesday, a move that came amid recent pressure as she advocated for a Gender Recognition Reform Bill that was blocked by the U.K.

The Scottish first minister was also fighting for independence from the U.K., arguing that Britain’s exit from the European Union allowed for a referendum on Scotland’s independence. But the U.K.’s Supreme Court decided last year that Edinburgh can’t hold such a vote without the British government’s agreement.

Sturgeon said her decision to step back was not due to the “latest period of pressure,” but rather because it was time to leave the post, according to the BBC.