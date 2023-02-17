trending:

MSU will use donations to help pay shooting survivors’ medical bills

by Jared Gans - 02/17/23 9:23 PM ET
Mourners leave flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were killed and several other students remain in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Michigan State University plans to use donations to cover the medical expenses for the five students who were injured during a shooting at the campus earlier this week. 

MSU launched the Spartan Strong Fund to ensure the university community has the resources it needs in the aftermath of the shooting that killed three students.

The suspected gunman, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, opened fire at an academic hall and a student center on Monday, before being found dead by authorities from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was unaffiliated with the university, according to the police.

Law enforcement officials also uncovered a note in his pocket containing threats to two schools in Ewing, N.J., a township in the central part of the state, according to the Township of Ewing Police Department. 

The webpage for the fund states that it was created to provide support for the “evolving needs” of those who were most impacted by the shooting. 

University Advancement Vice President Kim Toobin told the Lansing State Journal that the money the fund gathers will be used to cover the five injured students’ medical bills — and the school will cover any remaining balances.

The fund will also be used for student and staff counseling, campus safety improvements and recognition for those who were involved in the situation — such as first responders. 

“Each situation and need is unique and evolving, but the university is committed to working with those most critically impacted to identify meaningful ways to provide support,” the website states. “The Spartan Strong Fund exists to harness Spartans’ collective will to take action and support one another.” 

Toobin told the Journal that nearly 1,200 people donated about $136,000 as of Friday, but officials have started promoting the fund with letters going out to alumni and donors, which she hopes will raise more. 

“There’s been an incredible outpouring of support,” she said. “Spartans are not only strong, but they are generous.” 

The victims in the shooting were identified as junior Arielle Anderson, junior Alexandra Verner and sophomore Brian Fraser. 

Four of the five students who survived the shooting are reportedly still in critical condition, while one has moved to stable condition.

