trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Extremism-related mass killings spiked in past decade: ADL

by Julia Mueller - 02/23/23 12:12 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/23/23 12:12 PM ET
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
A police officer walks near the scene of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., on May 14, 2022, in which a gunman spouting white supremacist ideologies killed 10 people.

Mass killings in the U.S. by people with ties to extreme causes or movements have spiked significantly in the past decade, according to new research from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). 

Of 46 total extremist-related, ideologically-motivated mass killings identified by the ADL’s Center on Extremism in the more than five decades since 1970, 26 have occurred in the last 12 years alone.

The past decade saw at least three times more extremist-linked mass killings in the U.S. than any other 10-year period since 1970. While five were recorded in the first 10 years of the new millennium, 21 were recorded between 2011 and 2020. 

Just two years into the tally for the next decade, 2021 and 2022 have already seen five extremist-related mass killings — as many as were seen in total between 2001 and 2010.

The ADL report says mass killings are “one of the largest threats that extremists pose to public safety today” following shootings last year in Buffalo, N.Y., where 10 Black people were killed in a grocery store, and in Colorado Springs, Colo., where five people were killed at an LGBT nightclub. 

“Most of these mass killings were committed by right-wing extremists, but left-wing and domestic Islamist extremists were also responsible for incidents … Of particular concern in recent years are shootings inspired by white supremacist ‘accelerationist’ propaganda urging such attacks,” the report reads.

Domestic extremists killed at least 25 people in 12 separate incidents in the U.S. last year — 21 of those 25 murders were linked to white supremacists, which ADL notes as an “unusually high” figure.

Tags ADL anti-defamation league Extremism mass killings White Supremacy

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  2. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  3. NTSB board releases initial report on East Palestine derailment
  4. What to expect in the second year of the Russia-Ukraine war
  5. Rare blizzard warnings issued for Los Angeles area
  6. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  7. Putin ally fires back at Biden’s Poland speech with nuclear warning
  8. McCarthy says he ‘promised’ to release Jan. 6 tapes
  9. Shapiro says he would dismiss any pressure to ask Fetterman to resign
  10. Philadelphia’s zombie drug ‘tranq’ already in NYC
  11. Trump lawyers call Georgia special grand jury proceedings ...
  12. Nearly 30 percent of work remains remote as workers dig in
  13. Schiff edges out Porter in California Senate race poll
  14. FTX founder Bankman-Fried accused of making illegal campaign contributions ...
  15. Railroad pushback to safety regulations scrutinized amid East Palestine ...
  16. Why a negotiated settlement might be Ukraine’s best option
  17. Press: Don’t be fooled: Jim Jordan is no Frank Church  
  18. Justices puzzled as Supreme Court hears arguments over internet liability shield
Load more

Video

See all Video