Conservative group urges lawmakers’ offices to blacklist former Jan. 6 committee staffers

A conservative opposition research group sent a letter to lawmakers’ offices urging them to avoid taking meetings with firms that employ former staffers for the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Thomas Jones, the president and founder of the American Accountability Foundation (AAF), said in a memo to “Hill Colleagues” that the organization had put together a list of firms that currently employ attorneys who worked for the committee.

“AAF has put together a cheat-sheet below outlining their new firms and the firm’s clients so you can be sure you (and your staff) aren’t inadvertently taking a meeting with a company that hires staff that hates your boss,” Jones said in the memo.

Politico first reported on the letter, which it stated was sent to hundreds of recipients. The outlet reported the letter was sent on Wednesday.

The memo also noted a Politico article from last week that highlighted where some of the Jan. 6 committee staffers have ended up.

“It is important to remember that even if one of these former J6 investigators is not listed as a lobbyist on this specific account, the billings brought in by the clients listed below benefit all staff at the J6 investigator’s new firm,” Jones wrote.

The memo currently lists the names of five former staff members. AAF also told the recipients that they can send in more names to be added.

“Until conservatives are willing to fight back against the swamp — in this case cutting off the lifeblood of lobbyist access — the swamp will never be drained,” Jones told Politico.