trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Conservative group urges lawmakers’ offices to blacklist former Jan. 6 committee staffers

by Jared Gans - 02/23/23 9:02 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/23/23 9:02 PM ET
Jan. 6 Report
AP/Jon Elswick
The final report released by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is photographed Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

A conservative opposition research group sent a letter to lawmakers’ offices urging them to avoid taking meetings with firms that employ former staffers for the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Thomas Jones, the president and founder of the American Accountability Foundation (AAF), said in a memo to “Hill Colleagues” that the organization had put together a list of firms that currently employ attorneys who worked for the committee.

“AAF has put together a cheat-sheet below outlining their new firms and the firm’s clients so you can be sure you (and your staff) aren’t inadvertently taking a meeting with a company that hires staff that hates your boss,” Jones said in the memo. 

Politico first reported on the letter, which it stated was sent to hundreds of recipients. The outlet reported the letter was sent on Wednesday. 

The memo also noted a Politico article from last week that highlighted where some of the Jan. 6 committee staffers have ended up. 

“It is important to remember that even if one of these former J6 investigators is not listed as a lobbyist on this specific account, the billings brought in by the clients listed below benefit all staff at the J6 investigator’s new firm,” Jones wrote.

The memo currently lists the names of five former staff members. AAF also told the recipients that they can send in more names to be added.

“Until conservatives are willing to fight back against the swamp — in this case cutting off the lifeblood of lobbyist access — the swamp will never be drained,” Jones told Politico.

Tags American Accountability Foundation Donald Trump House Jan. 6 committee Jan. 6 committee Jan. 6 staffers Thomas Jones

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. How the US could respond if China gives lethal aid to Russia
  2. These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war
  3. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  4. Marianne Williamson confirms she will run for president in 2024
  5. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  6. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  7. Walmart to close two more ‘underperforming’ stores, company confirms
  8. Buttigieg calls on Trump to back reversing deregulation in wake of train ...
  9. Grassley asks former Architect of Capitol when he will repay taxpayers
  10. Philadelphia’s zombie drug ‘tranq’ already in NYC
  11. China calls for cease-fire between Russia, Ukraine as war anniversary approaches
  12. These 6 states will determine the 2024 presidential election
  13. Fox’s Bret Baier notes recent ‘political’ attacks on Buttigieg amid train ...
  14. Erin Brockovich: East Palestine a disaster ‘like one I’ve never seen’
  15. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  16. Trump lawyers call Georgia special grand jury proceedings ...
  17. Cops are moving to Florida — and it’s not just for the sunshine
  18. Tennessee bans on drag shows, gender-affirming care head to governor
Load more

Video

See all Video