Hundreds of newspapers drop ‘Dilbert’ after creator Scott Adams’s Black ‘hate group’ remark

by Julia Mueller - 02/26/23 12:59 PM ET
File - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, talks about his work in his studio in in Dublin, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2006.
File – Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, talks about his work in his studio in in Dublin, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2006.

Hundreds of newspapers nationwide dropped the comic strip “Dilbert” after its creator, Scott Adams, made remarks labeled racist and discriminatory and referred to Black Americans as a “hate group.”

Adams focused on race in recent episodes of his YouTube show, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams,” referencing a survey from the conservative pollster Rasmussen Reports that questioned whether “it’s OK to be white,” in which most Black Americans agreed and 26 percent disagreed. 

“White people trying to help Black America for decades and decades has completely failed. We should just stop doing it cause all we got is called racists, basically. There’s no payoff,” Adams, who is white, said in one episode.

Adams referred to people who are Black as members of a “hate group” and said he would no longer “help Black Americans,” The Associated Press noted.

“We have now a thoroughly racist society. So all yesterday, people were calling me racist, and I thought, ‘Well that’s true.’ That’s exactly what I said,” Adams said in another episode.

Among the news outlets that dropped Adams’s satirical cartoon of office life are the USA Today Network, the Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post. 

Adams posted a poll on Twitter Sunday morning after the backlash, asking users to weigh in: “True or false: The media created a surge in racial division and then canceled me for pointing out the obvious impact of their evil work.”

“I’m accepting criticism from anyone who has seen the full context here,” he wrote in an earlier post. “The rest of you are in a fake news bubble but I trust you suspected that.”

