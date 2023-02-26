trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Brittney Griner and her wife receive standing ovation at NAACP awards

by Olafimihan Oshin - 02/26/23 9:22 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 02/26/23 9:22 PM ET
American professional basketball player Brittney Griner acknowledges fans as she watches on the 16th hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle, received a standing ovation at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, months after she was freed from Russian prison.

The couple made an appearance at the annual award ceremony Saturday night, with rapper and actress Queen Latifah introducing them to the star-studded audience, which stood for a 30-second ovation. 

“Thank you for that beautiful applause,” Cherelle Griner said on the stage. “We are just truly so thankful to all the people — many of whom are Black women and Black-led organizations — who fought so hard to bring BG home tonight.”

Brittney Griner said she was thankful to be home.

“I want to thank everyone. And let’s keep fighting to bring home every American still detained overseas, Griner said. “Thank you.”

It’s been two months since the Biden administration secured the release of Griner from Russia in a prisoner swap with notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner, an eight-time WNBA all star, had been serving a nine-year sentence at a Russian penal colony after being found guilty of possessing hashish oil at a Moscow airport in February 2022.

Griner officially re-signed with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury last week, joining a 2023 roster which includes star players Diana Taurasi, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Sophie Cunningham. 

“We will continue to use the resources of our organization to support her, on and off the floor, and we are thrilled for her that she gets to return to basketball, which she loves so dearly,” Mercury general manger Jim Pitman said in a statement. “This is a special signing and today is a special day for all of us.”

Griner last appeared in the WNBA in 2021, when she and the Mercury clinched a WNBA Finals berth, only to lose to the then Candace Parker-led Chicago Sky in four games. 

Tags Brittney Griner Brittney Griner Cherelle Griner Detainment NAACP NAACP Image Awards Pheonix Mercury Russia-Ukraine conflict Viktor Bout WNBA

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  2. Republican calls questioning of Judy Chu’s loyalty ‘out of bounds’
  3. What we know about Energy Department’s COVID lab leak conclusion
  4. Democrat ‘not entirely surprised’ by Energy’s COVID lab leak conclusion
  5. Fox News’ Howard Kurtz says company won’t let him cover Dominion voting case
  6. Apple Watch ban: Here’s what happens next
  7. Trump, Haley to battle for spotlight at CPAC
  8. GOP rep on Greene’s ‘national divorce’ remarks: divisive rhetoric ...
  9. How the Biden administration will try to save its student loan relief plan at ...
  10. Zelensky sacks commander of Ukraine’s joint forces
  11. CIA director says Russian counterpart ‘understood’ warnings against using ...
  12. Putin says Ukraine war poses existential threat to ‘Russian people’
  13. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  14. Generative AI could be an authoritarian breakthrough in brainwashing
  15. McCarthy pushes ahead with task force to evict lawmakers from committees
  16. ‘Saturday Night Live’ mocks Trump visit to East Palestine
  17. Lightfoot takes on underdog role again in Chicago mayor’s race
  18. Crowded GOP field won’t save Trump — because it won’t last
Load more

Video

See all Video