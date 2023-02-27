Musk calls media racist over backlash to Dilbert creator’s comments

Elon Musk blasted the media as “racist” after hundreds of newspapers around the country dropped the comic strip “Dilbert,” whose creator unleashed a rant last week, which many saw as racist.

Scott Adams, the creator of the popular comic, said on an episode of his YouTube that Black people were part of a “hate group,” after reading a survey conducted by a conservative pollster that asked whether “it’s OK to be white,” in which most Black Americans agreed and 26 percent disagreed.

Musk replied to a Twitter thread that was defending Adams, who is white, over the weekend, saying “The media is racist.”

“For a *very* long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites & Asians,” Musk, who is white, said on Twitter, which he owns, on Sunday. “Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America. Maybe they can try not being racist.”

Adams’s string of racially-motivated rants included him saying that white people helping Black people has “completely failed,” urging other white people to stop doing it.

“White people trying to help Black America for decades and decades has completely failed. We should just stop doing it cause all we got is called racists, basically. There’s no payoff,” Adams said in one episode.

Musk’s musing against media outlets being racist is not the first time that he has leaned into conservative theories on the site that he purchased for $44 billion last year. After former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband was attacked in their home last year, Musk spread a story from the Santa Monica Observer, an obscure outlet known for publishing false information about the Clintons. The outlet had baselessly suggested that Paul Pelosi and his attacker knew each other — a theory that had become popular in right wing circles.