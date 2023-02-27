‘Dilbert’ distributor severs relationship with creator Scott Adams over race comments

The distributor of the comic strip “Dilbert” has severed its relationship with creator Scott Adams, saying the cartoonist’s comments about race “do not align with our core values.”

Andrews McMeel Universal (AMU) announced it was cutting ties with Adams and the satirical cartoon of office life because of incompatible “vision and principles” after the creator’s comments, which prompted many newspapers to drop the comic strip.

“As a media and communications company, AMU values free speech. We are proud to promote and share many different voices and perspectives. But we will never support any commentary rooted in discrimination or hate. Recent comments by Scott Adams regarding race and race relations do not align with our core values as a company,” said AMU Chairman Hugh Andrews and the company’s CEO and president, Andy Sareyan.

“Our creator-first approach is foundational to AMU, and we deeply value our relationships with our creators. However, in the case with Adams, our vision and principles are not compatible,” the two AMU leaders said.

Adams drew backlash over recent episodes of his YouTube show, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams,” in which he referred to people who are Black as members of a “hate group” and suggested that white people should stop “trying to help Black America.”

The comments prompted top outlets like the USA Today Network and The Washington Post to drop the comic.

“Dilbert has been cancelled from all newspapers, websites, calendars, and books because I gave some advice everyone agreed with. (My syndication partner canceled me.),” Adams said on Twitter.

He then pushed back by posting a Twitter poll asking users: “Are you considering canceling your newspaper subscription (if you have one) because Dilbert got canceled?”