More think COVID came from Chinese lab than occurred naturally: poll

A new poll found that more Americans believe COVID-19 originated from a virology lab in China than that it it transmitted naturally from animals to humans.

In the poll conducted by Morning Consult, 44 percent of respondents said that they believed COVID-19 came from a lab in Wuhan, China, compared to just 26 percent who said the virus occurred naturally. The poll was conducted just days before an Energy Department report revealed that the Biden administration had “low confidence” that a lab leak sparked the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thirty-one percent of adults responded to the poll, answering that they did not know or had no opinion on the origins of the pandemic. The poll results also noted that these numbers have “roughly held steady” since June 2021.

The differences were more split among party lines, as the poll found that Republicans are more than twice as likely as Democrats to believe that COVID-19 came from a lab. Among Republicans, 67 percent believe that the pandemic was sparked in a lab, compared to 32 percent of Democratic respondents supporting the lab leak theory.

Only 14 percent of Republicans said they think the virus originated naturally, while 39 percent of Democrats believe it did. Among Independents, 38 percent supported the lab leak theory, 19 percent said it originated naturally and 43 percent said they did not know or had no opinion.

Many Republicans have long touted the lab leak theory and called for action against China following the Energy Department’s conclusion on Sunday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that while the FBI had “moderate confidence” that the pandemic originated from a lab, four other agencies and the National Intelligence Council think the virus was caused by natural transmission. Two other agencies, including the CIA, are undecided.

The new survey also found that the public has more trust in the World Health Organization (WHO) about COVID-19 origins than U.S. intelligence agencies or Congress. Twenty-one percent said they had “a lot” of trust in the WHO, compared to just 14 percent who reported high levels of trust with intelligence agencies and 11 percent who reported the same about Congress.

The Morning Consult poll was conducted among 2,201 U.S. adults between Feb. 24 to 26, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent.