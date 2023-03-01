DC’s cherry blossoms set for another early peak bloom: Park Service

The National Park Service predicted on Wednesday that D.C.’s peak cherry blossom season will be from March 22 to 25, marking another early peak bloom for the capital.

The Park Service defines the peak bloom as when 70 percent of the cherry blossoms around the Tidal Basin have bloomed, which typically occurs between the final week of March and the first week of April. The earliest peak bloom was recorded in 1990 on March 15, and the latest was on April 18, 1958.

Washington hit the peak bloom mark last year on March 21, which was 10 days ahead of the average of April 4, the National Park Service said last year.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) also announced the peak bloom prediction on Wednesday with organizers of D.C.’s annual National Cherry Blossom Festival, which is set to begin on March 20 and last until April 16. The festival includes more than 30 events, including a parade and a fireworks show.

“Spring is a beautiful and exciting time in DC, and we love to welcome visitors to our city for the National Cherry Blossom Festival,” Bowser said in a statement. “And when people come for the Cherry Blossom Festival, we want them to stay and experience DC — our restaurants, our free museums, our theaters and sports, and our beautiful neighborhoods across all eight wards that are also filled with cherry blossoms.”

Bowser also welcomed back members of a four-day, five-city bus tour on Wednesday to promote the National Cherry Blossom Festival. Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio was a member on the tour and said in a statement he was a part of tour “encouraging residents in other cities to follow us to spring.”

“DC is easily accessible by car, bus, train, or plane and we’re expecting more than one-million visitors to help revitalize DC’s neighborhoods and economy by bringing in much needed revenue during this year’s National Cherry Blossom Festival,” Falcicchio said.