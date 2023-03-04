Jan. 6 rioter pleads guilty to assaulting former DC officer Fanone, taking his badge

A man who stormed the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection pleaded guilty to charges stemming from him assaulting former Washington, D.C., police officer Michael Fanone and taking his badge.

A court filing states that 37-year-old Thomas Sibick admitted to “forcibly removing” a badge and radio from Fanone while the then-Metropolitan Police Department officer was being “tased, kicked, punched, pushed, grabbed, and hit with objects” by a mob of rioters.

Fanone gained national attention after he was attacked during the riot and for testifying about his experience before the House select committee that investigated the insurrection during the past session of Congress.

Under a plea agreement, Sibick pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and two counts of theft.

The agreement states Sibick joined other rioters at the lower west terrace of the Capitol shortly after 3 p.m. on Jan. 6. He filmed himself saying “Just got tear-gassed, but we’re going, baby, we’re going! We’re pushing forward now!” before the group he was in encountered Fanone. The video was posted on Instagram.

During his assault, Fanone was restrained as another rioter tried to take his weapon that was in its holder, and yet another threatened to take the firearm and kill the officer.

Sibick posted a video the next day saying that he was concerned for the country and people need to heal.

“What happened yesterday was a disgrace; an innocent life was lost. But the people are mad, and the people have spoken,” he said, according to the court filing.

Sibick was interviewed by FBI investigators on a few occasions, but he did not mention that he was involved in the attack on Fanone nor that he took his badge and radio, per the filing. He also falsely told them that he tried to help the officer. Fanone’s body camera footage showed that Sibick took the items.

Sibick eventually returned the badge to FBI agents, but the radio was never found, the filing states.

CNN reported that Sibick’s sentencing will be on July 28.

Sibick is the latest of several individuals who have pleaded guilty to charges related to their involvement in the attack on Fanone. A 40-year-old California man pleaded guilty last month to assaulting him with a taser.