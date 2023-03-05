SNL spoofs ‘Fox & Friends’ discussing Dominion lawsuit, Murdoch’s texts 

“Saturday Night Live” spoofed “Fox and Friends” in its cold open with a segment discussing Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against the network.

SNL’s Bowen Yang, portraying Fox’s Brian Kilmeade, got the Dominion case confused with the “Minion” characters from the Universal Pictures animated film “Despicable Me.”

“Not the Minions. We’re talking about the Dominion Voting machines lawsuit, and our boss, Rupert Murdoch, gave some pretty shocking testimony in the case,” said SNL’s Mikey Day as Fox’s Steve Doocy.

“Rupert Murdoch admitted that Fox News aired election fraud conspiracies to get ratings even though everyone at Fox knew they were false,” Day said as Doocy.

“Uh-oh. I didn’t. Loop a brother in next time,” Yang quipped as Kilmeade.

Dominion Voting Systems is arguing in the lawsuit that Fox News defamed it by knowingly repeating falsehoods about the voting machines touted by former President Trump during the 2020 cycle.

New filings, text messages and deposition of owner Rupert Murdoch have revealed top hosts at the network publicly endorsed Trump’s election fraud claims, despite some private dismissal of the claims.

Portraying Fox’s Ainsley Earhardt, SNL’s Heidi Gardner got Murdoch confused with disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, who was found guilty last week of killing his wife and son and sentenced to life in prison for the murders.

“Now you may be wondering, if it’s such a big story, why haven’t I heard about it on Fox?” Gardner asked as Earhardt.

“I think it’s ‘cause they’re suing us for $1.6 billion dollars,” Yang’s Kilmeade said.

Fox News host Howard Kurtz said last weekend that the network will not allow him to cover the defamation lawsuit on his “MediaBuzz” show.

The actors also discussed text messages from top Fox figures like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity that they said were taken “out of context.”

“For example, the text ‘mind blowingly nuts,’ ‘off the rails’ and ‘f-ing lunatic’ were all sent in response to Laura Ingraham’s text ‘What should I put in my Tinder bio?’” Day’s Doocy said.