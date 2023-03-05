trending:

Texas Tech suspends men’s basketball coach over ‘racially insensitive comment’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/05/23 6:59 PM ET
Texas Tech coach Mark Adams looks on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Texas Tech University announced its has suspended head men’s basketball coach Mark Adams over a “racially insensitive comment” he made last week. 

In a news release, the school said that its director of athletics Kirby Hocutt became aware on Friday of an incident between Adams and a player.

The school said Adams, whose in his second year as the Red Raiders’ head coach, told the unidentified student-athlete to be more “receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters.” 

Adams defended his comments were not racist in an interview with sports media outlet Stadium.

“It was a private conversation about coaching and when you have a job, and being coachable,” he said.

“I said that in the Bible that Jesus talks about how we all have bosses, and we all are servants,” Adams told Stadium. “I was quoting the Bible about that.”

Texas Tech is also looking into a separate incident involving Adams in which he allegedly spat on a player, Stadium reported. Adams told the media outlet that he had sought medical treatment for a bad cough and “slobbered on the player during the game.” 

The Red Raiders, who won 27 games and made a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA tournament last season, have struggled throughout the 2022-2023 season, compiling a 16-15 record overall.

Texas Tech noted in its statement that Adams has addressed the team and apologized for his comments. 

“Upon learning of the incident, Hocutt addressed this matter with Adams and issued him a written reprimand,” the school said in its statement.

“Hocutt subsequently made the decision to suspend Adams effective immediately in order to conduct a more thorough inquiry of Adams’ interactions with his players and staff.”

