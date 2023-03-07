trending:

Former White House official dies after severe jet turbulence incident

by Julia Shapero - 03/07/23 12:14 PM ET
A former White House official died on Friday after the business jet she was traveling on encountered severe turbulence.

Dana Hyde, who served in both the Clinton and Obama administrations, was transported to a hospital in Hartford, Conn., after her plane made an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport, according to Connecticut State Police

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which is investigating the incident, said the “turbulence event” resulted in fatal injuries. In an update on Monday, NTSB said investigators are now looking at a “reported trim issue that occurred prior to the inflight upset.”

“They will continue to learn more after they analyze information from the flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder and other sources of information like weather data,” NTSB said in a tweet.

Hyde was flying from Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene, N.H., to Leesburg Executive Airport in Virginia with her husband and one of her sons, after taking a trip to visit schools in New England, according to The Washington Post. Her husband and son, as well as two members of the flight crew, were not injured in the incident.

Under President Obama, Hyde led the U.S. foreign aid agency known as the Millennium Challenge Corporation and served as associate director of the White House Office of Management and Budget. She also worked as a senior adviser in the State Department.

Earlier in her career, she served as counsel on the 9/11 Commission and worked as a special assistant in the Clinton White House.

