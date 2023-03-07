trending:

Indian Ocean storm Freddy becomes longest-lasting recorded tropical cyclone

by Lauren Sforza - 03/07/23 2:34 PM ET
This image from Meteosat-9 satellite shows Tropical Cyclone Freddy, center right, and Mozambique on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. The damaging tropical cyclone dumped “dangerous and exceptional rainfall levels” over Mozambique as the long-lasting weather system continues to wreak havoc across southern Africa, the United Nations weather agency said. (NOAA via AP)

A storm that developed in the Indian Ocean last month has become the longest-lasting recorded cyclone as of Tuesday, as it is forecasted to wallop Mozambique for a second time in just a month.

Tropical Cyclone Freddy began in the Indian Ocean on Feb. 6, crossing the entire southern part of the ocean before making landfall in Madagascar on Feb. 21 and then Mozambique on Feb. 24, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The storm is now headed back to Mozambique this week as it hit the 31-day milestone on Tuesday. It now holds the record for longest-lasting tropical storm alongside Hurricane John, which lasted 31 days in 1994.

“At this time, it does appear to be a new record holder for ‘longest-lasting’ recorded tropical cyclone… but we are continuing to monitor the situation,” Randall Cerveny, WMO rapporteur for weather and climate extremes, said in the press release.

The storm brought heavy rains and flooding to the regions, and has killed at least 21 people this far.

Mozambique officials said that 1.75 million people have been affected this far by the storm, with more than 8,000 people displaced, the WMO said in its press release.

Freddy also broke the record for all-time accumulated cyclone energy — a measure of the system’s strength over time — with already recording 66 units of all-time accumulated cyclone energy, which overrode the previous 2016 record of 53, according to the National Environmental Satellite Data and Information Service.

The service also said that it is only the fourth tropical system to cross the southern Indian Ocean from east to west.

