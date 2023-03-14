trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Anti-ESG group launches mobile billboard campaign in DC ahead of expected Biden veto

by Brett Samuels - 03/14/23 8:00 AM ET
by Brett Samuels - 03/14/23 8:00 AM ET
President Biden
Annabelle Gordon
President Biden speaks during a Medal of Honor ceremony for Ret. U.S. Army Colonel Paris Davis in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday, March 3, 2023.

An advocacy group that opposes environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing on Tuesday launched a mobile billboard campaign around Washington, D.C., ahead of President Biden’s expected veto of legislation targeting the investment practice.

Consumers’ Research, a leading anti-ESG group, is funding mobile billboards and a targeted digital ad campaign criticizing the use of the principles among major money managers such as BlackRock. The mobile billboards will circulate around Capitol Hill and downtown D.C.

The mobile billboards will feature images that say “What does ESG really stand for?” with acronyms like “Erasing Savings Growth” and “Elitists Socialists Grifters,” according to images first shared with The Hill.

“I applaud House leadership and the bipartisan efforts in the Senate that pushed this legislation to the finish line,” Will Hild, director of Consumers’ Research, said in a statement to The Hill. “Unfortunately, President Biden is going to use his first veto to further the progressive agenda instead of putting the interest of the American people first.”

Biden is expected in the coming days to veto legislation that would have reversed an administration rule on ESG investing.

The Biden administration had previously issued a rule stating that money managers can weigh climate change and other ESG factors when they make decisions for retirement investments. It replaced a Trump-era rule that the administration said discouraged consideration of ESG factors “even in cases where it is in the financial interest of plans to take such considerations into account.”

The GOP-controlled House had passed the bill to undo the Biden rule, and the Senate voted Wednesday to send the bill to Biden’s desk in a 50-46 vote.

Two Senate Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Jon Tester (Mont.) joined Republicans in opposing the Biden administration policy, saying they felt it was a case of government overreach that would impose a policy agenda on Americans’ retirement accounts.

The White House had previously said Biden would veto the legislation if it passed Congress. In a Statement of Administration Policy, the White House noted the rule was not a mandate, but is intended to ensure retirement plan managers recognize that factors related to ESG can be relevant in analyzing investment decisions.

The legislation and Biden’s subsequent veto is part of a larger debate over ESG investing. Opposition to the practice has become a point of emphasis for conservatives, who view it as part of a broader “woke” agenda among Democrats that infringes on Americans’ rights to make their own decisions.

Supporters of ESG say that following these principles allows people to make money, have a positive impact on the world around them and avoid some financial risks caused by climate change.

Tags Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  2. Biden says Carter asked him to do his eulogy
  3. Trump goes after DeSantis in first Iowa speech of 2024 campaign
  4. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  5. Trump suggests Pence to blame for Jan. 6 violence after former VP’s criticism
  6. Prosecutors say Tucker Carlson omitted key Jan. 6 footage of ‘QAnon Shaman’
  7. Biden to unveil executive order to increase background checks on gun sales
  8. Large group attempted mass entry at El Paso border crossing: CBP
  9. Five big questions hanging over Trump’s campaign
  10. Police launch manhunt for ex-Hogan chief of staff after failure to appear in ...
  11. ‘National Customer Rage Survey’ points to troubling trend among US ...
  12. Jean-Pierre calls for Pence to apologize for Buttigieg, postpartum depression ...
  13. Feinstein, Fetterman absences leave Democrats with fragile majority
  14. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Pence’s paternity leave joke: ‘Where would ...
  15. South Carolina GOP lawmakers propose death penalty for women who have abortions
  16. DeSantis: Protecting Ukraine not one of America’s ‘vital national ...
  17. What triggered Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse?
  18. Here’s who is paying to restore Silicon Valley, Signature Bank deposits
Load more

Video

See all Video