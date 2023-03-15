trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Conservative author Bethany Mandel struggles to come up with definition of ‘woke’

by Julia Shapero - 03/15/23 2:41 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 03/15/23 2:41 PM ET
Conservative author Bethany Mandel (Hill Rising/Screenshot)

Conservative author Bethany Mandel struggled to define the term “woke” on Tuesday while discussing her new book “Stolen Youth,” which accuses liberals of targeting children with “woke indoctrination.”

“So, I mean, woke is, sort of, the idea that, um,” Mandel began, after The Hill Rising’s Briahna Joy Gray asked her to define the term. The author added, after a pause, “This is going to be one of those moments that goes viral.”

“Woke is something that’s very hard to define, and we’ve spent an entire chapter defining it,” Mandel said of her and co-author Karol Markowicz. “It is sort of the understanding that we need to totally reimagine and redo society in order to create hierarchies of oppression. Sorry I, it’s hard to explain in a 15-second sound bite.”

While Gray told Mandel to “please take your time,” her fellow Rising co-host Robby Soave jumped in to offer Mandel a reprieve.

“It’s one of those things that, everybody is weighing in … against wokeness,” Soave, an editor at Reason Magazine, said. “We do some of it on this show as well. It’s definitely something you know what it is when you see it.”

Gray, who served as press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential campaign, then asked Soave to define “wokeness.”

“I would say it’s the tendency to punish people formally or often informally for expressing ideas using language specifically that is very new, that no one would have objected to like five seconds ago,” Soave said.

“It’s easier to come up with examples, like you know punishing people for using the wrong pronouns or identifying structures of that kind,” he added.

While the idea of “wokeness” has become a central issue for Republican politicians, it appears to have limited salience for many Americans. A recent USA Today-Ipsos poll found that the majority of Americans — 56 percent — had a positive association with “woke,” understanding it to mean “to be informed, educated on, and aware of social injustices.”

Tags Bernie Sanders Bethany Mandel Briahna Joy Gray Karol Markowicz Reason Magazine Robby Soave The Hill Rising woke wokeness

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans help save Garcetti nomination for India ambassador
  2. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  3. Five key takeaways from the Russian jet-US drone incident
  4. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  5. GOP fears Mastriano redux as party zeroes in on McCormick in Pennsylvania
  6. Dow falls 500 points as Credit Suisse concerns deepen fears of banking crisis
  7. Wellesley College students vote to admit trans men and nonbinary applicants
  8. Banking wrap-up: What you need to know about the sector’s turmoil
  9. Romney grills Biden official about Social Security in tense exchange
  10. Biden seeks to make Freedom Caucus his foil — and the face of the GOP 
  11. Biden bank rescue provokes GOP uproar
  12. Trump lawyer, MSNBC’s Ari Melber interview turns heated
  13. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  14. Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in ...
  15. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
  16. Schumer slams DeSantis for saying Ukraine war not in ‘vital’ national ...
  17. Mormon church to make massive water contribution to Great Salt Lake
  18. These Republicans have pushed back against DeSantis’s Ukraine comments
Load more

Video

See all Video