Trump weighs in on proposed golf ball limitations: ‘What a mess’

Former President Trump is offering his thoughts on newly proposed golf ball limitations for professionals, calling the potential rule change a “mess.”

The United States Golf Association (USGA) and the R&A group — the two governing bodies of professional golf — proposed new limitations on golf balls this week that would reduce the distance that players could hit the ball.

With the new proposal, professional golfers would be required to use a modified ball, which would be tested to ensure that it could not be hit over the distance of 320 yards.

Trump railed against this proposal in a Truth Social post, saying that the new rule would hurt the entertainment value of golf.

“Here we go again with the USGA wanting to cut the distance out of a golf ball! Remember, you still have to chip, putt, and do everything else. They really have bigger problems, like LIV,” he said in a post

LIV Golf is a Saudi-backed golf league now in its second season as a competitor to the USGA’s professional tour, with plans to host three tournaments this year at Trump-owned golf courses in Florida, New Jersey and Virginia.

“People want to feel and watch the long ball. Also, they want to see the great players hit home runs, not singles and doubles,” he continued. “Length is important for Entertainment Value. LEAVE THE GOLF BALL ALONE. Balls will be mixed for years to come. What a mess. Also, allow long putters, and ball drops from past heights!”

During his time in office, The Washington Post estimated that Trump played 261 rounds of golf, or about one round every 5.6 days. According to Golf Week, Trump owns 16 golf clubs around the world, including 12 in the United States.

Trump’s partnership with LIV Golf has brought criticism from many groups, including families of 9/11 victims, who say it contradicts his statements blaming Saudi Arabia for the attacks.

However, Trump said last year at a LIV Golf event at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J., that the league has been a “great thing” for Saudi Arabia.

Trump was not the only person to criticize the new proposal limiting driving distance.

Professional golfer Justin Thomas slammed the USGA’s proposal this week, describing it as “so bad for the game of golf” and calling it an attempt to solve a problem that does not exist, according to Yahoo Sports.