trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

FBI offers $20,000 reward in hunt for American woman kidnapped in Mexico

by Jared Gans - 03/17/23 2:53 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 03/17/23 2:53 PM ET
Christopher Wray
An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The FBI is offering an up to $20,000 reward for information that leads to the rescue of an American woman who was kidnapped in Mexico last month. 

The FBI’s Los Angeles field office said in a statement on Thursday that it is offering the reward as part of its search for Maria del Carmen Lopez, a 63-year-old U.S. woman who was kidnapped from her residence in Pueblo Nuevo, Colima, in Mexico on Feb. 9. 

Lopez is a Hispanic woman with blonde hair and blue eyes who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighed about 160 pounds when she was last seen, according to the statement. 

The office said anyone with information about Lopez’s location should contact their local FBI field office or the nearest U.S. Embassy or consulate. The FBI is working with law enforcement in Mexico on the investigation into Lopez’s whereabouts. 

CBS reported that Lopez is a mother to seven children, and several of them live in Southern California. 

Zonia, one of Lopez’s daughters, said no threats were ever made against her mother and she had no enemies. 

A cousin of Lopez’s children said they saw a group of up to five people at Lopez’s house when she disappeared, CBS reported. 

Zonia said a car drove onto her mother’s property, an “exchange of words” happened and the cousin heard Lopez say she would not get into a car. She said the people who picked Lopez up had their heads covered, and they covered her mouth. 

CBS reported that Lopez’s children believe what happened was a crime of opportunity, while Zonia said she does not believe it was an isolated incident.

The announcement of the reward comes after four Americans were kidnapped at gun point allegedly by members of a Mexican drug cartel just after they crossed into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, in Mexico earlier this month. Two of them were killed, while the other two were rescued.

Tags FBI FBI Los Angeles field office Mexico kidnapping

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. New study cites Wuhan raccoon dogs as possible origin of COVID-19
  2. Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
  3. Top ‘weaponization’ subcommittee Democrat: Jim Jordan ‘not an honest ...
  4. Florida textbook altered to remove references to Rosa Parks’s race: report
  5. Trump attorney ordered to testify in Mar-a-Lago documents probe
  6. Trump, family failed to disclose more than 100 foreign gifts, congressional ...
  7. Trump posts on Facebook for first time since reinstatement
  8. Hawley in back-and-forth with local reporter: ‘Just want to make sure ...
  9. Zuckerberg grilled at staff meeting after Meta layoff announcement
  10. 32-hour workweek bill reintroduced in Congress: Will it pass?
  11. Trump hits DeSantis for payments to ‘non-entity’ conservative satire site ...
  12. Hunter Biden files countersuit against laptop repair shop owner
  13. Strawberries recalled over possible health risk
  14. Florida English professor fired after parent complaint over racial justice ...
  15. Only two large US cities are affordable for new home buyers
  16. Senate GOP to target Biden student loan forgiveness
  17. Axios fires reporter after email calling DeSantis press release ‘propaganda’
  18. Trader Joe’s fruit product recalled, potentially contaminated with Hepatitis A
Load more

Video

See all Video