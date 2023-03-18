trending:

Retired Air Force officer who stormed Capitol in tactical gear on Jan. 6 sentenced to two years

by Jared Gans - 03/18/23 8:01 AM ET
Rioters wave flags on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A retired Air Force officer who stormed the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection was sentenced to two years in prison Friday. 

A release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia states 55-year-old Lance Brock, a resident of Galveston, Texas, was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment for a felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding. 

He was also sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment for five misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building, entering and remaining on the floor of Congress, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. 

The sentences will run concurrently. 

Brock was found guilty of the six charges he faced in November. Prosecutors said he spent 37 minutes inside the Capitol, went through paperwork on senators’ desks and picked up a pair of plastic flex-cuffs. 

Brock, who served as a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force, entered the building wearing a tactical vest and a helmet. 

The release states Brock posted messages on social media in the leadup to the insurrection about what was coming, including one that said, “I prefer insurrection at this point” and another that said, “our second American Revolution begins in less than two days.” 

He also wrote a few days before the riot that “[Then-president-elect] Biden won’t be inaugurated. We will ensure that on the 6th.” 

Brock was arrested four days after the attack. 

The release states at least 1,000 people in almost all 50 states have been arrested for a crime relating to the insurrection, including more than 320 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, and the investigation is continuing.

