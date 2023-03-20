trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Buster Murdaugh denies involvement in high school classmate’s 2015 death

by Julia Mueller - 03/20/23 9:43 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/20/23 9:43 AM ET
Alex Murdaugh smiles while listening to his son Buster Murdaugh testify during his trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Jeff Blake/The State via AP, Pool)

Buster Murdaugh, the surviving son of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh, has denied involvement in the 2015 death of a high school classmate. 

Buster Murdaugh in a statement to NBC News denounced the “vicious rumors” alleging his involvement in the death of Stephen Smith, who was found dead on a road not far from the Murdaugh home. 

“I have tried my best to ignore the vicious rumors about my involvement in Stephen Smith’s tragic death that continue to be published in the media as I grieve over the brutal murders of my mother and brother,” he said. 

His father, the disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month for killing his wife Maggie Murdaugh and 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh on the family’s South Carolina property back in 2021. Alex Murdaugh’s defense team called Buster Murdaugh to testify during the trial.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reopened the Smith murder case as it probed the Murdaugh killings, CNN reported. CBS News reports the body will be exhumed later this week. 

Neither Buster Murdaugh nor Alex Murdaugh has been named as a suspect in the Smith case, but the younger Murdaugh said he’s been surrounded by rumors. 

“This has gone on far too long. These baseless rumors of my involvement with Stephen and his death are false,” he said to NBC News. “I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart goes out to the Smith family.”

Tags alex murdaugh Buster Murdaugh

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Republicans seek testimony from Manhattan DA on Trump hush money probe
  2. The first indictment
  3. McConnell’s absence leaves colleagues wondering about GOP’s future
  4. Barricades unloaded near Manhattan criminal court ahead of possible Trump ...
  5. Cohen: Trump will ‘absolutely’ take mugshot, be fingerprinted if arrested
  6. Trump moves to quash Georgia election probe
  7. Trump cheers news of ‘most important witness’ in New York hush-money probe
  8. DeSantis slams Manhattan DA in first remarks on potential Trump indictment
  9. Sununu on possible Trump arrest: ‘Democrats have misplayed this’
  10. Five fights brewing in the crucial $1.4 trillion farm bill
  11. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  12. Chris Christie: ‘The circus continues’ on Trump calling for protests over ...
  13. Trump’s potential arrest hangs over Capitol Hill
  14. Is Ron DeSantis slipping?
  15. Judge temporarily blocks Biden water rule in Texas, Idaho
  16. Trump accuses Manhattan DA of ‘interference in a presidential election’
  17. The Fed circumvented the debt ceiling to borrow billions for failed banks
  18. ‘We don’t want spring break’: Miami Beach imposes curfew after shootings
Load more

Video

See all Video