trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Large majority in new poll says Trump hush-money allegations are believable

by Julia Shapero - 03/22/23 8:59 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 03/22/23 8:59 AM ET

A large majority of Americans in a new poll said they find it believable that former President Trump paid adult-film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to keep her from talking about an alleged affair between the two.

Seventy percent in the Reuters-Ipsos poll released on Tuesday said they find the allegations at the center of the Manhattan district attorney’s probe into the former president to be very or somewhat believable.

While most Democrats — 89 percent — said they found the allegations believable, while 50 percent of Republicans also agreed that the claims against the former president appeared likely, the poll found.

A slightly smaller portion of Americans in the poll — 62 percent — said it is very or somewhat believable that the former president falsified business records and committed fraud. Legal experts have suggested that Trump could face such charges for allegedly concealing the hush-money payments to Daniels.

Republicans and Democrats are more split on whether the former president potentially falsified business records, with 92 percent of Democrats saying such allegations are believable compared to 32 percent of Republicans, according to the poll.

Even though the majority of those polled found the allegations against Trump believable, half agreed with the claim that an indictment of Trump on criminal charges would be “politically motivated.”

The claim — which has been repeated by the former president and many other GOP politicians — resonated more with Republicans in the poll. Eighty percent said they agreed with the statement that an indictment would be “politically motivated,” compared to 32 percent of Democrats.

The hush-money scandal has received increased attention after Trump suggested over the weekend that he could face an indictment in the Manhattan probe as soon as Tuesday, although a spokesperson later clarified that he had not been formally notified of charges.

However, the grand jury does appear likely to vote on charges on Wednesday, according to NewsNation.

The Reuters-Ipsos poll was conducted March 20-21 with 1,003 U.S. adults and had a credibility interval of 4-6 points. 

Tags Donald Trump hush money payment Manhattan District Attorney Stormy Daniels Stormy Daniels

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  2. Trump plunges GOP into more turmoil with legal troubles
  3. Trump fights claims he misled attorney as court weighs effort to force testimony
  4. Tucker Carlson ‘enraged’ private texts revealed; ‘I love Trump’
  5. DeSantis sees lowest level of support since December in new poll, trails Trump ...
  6. Trump lawyer: If he’s indicted ‘this is an all-out war’
  7. Biden designates new national monuments in Nevada, Texas
  8. Why millions of people could lose Medicaid next month
  9. Pence calls for ‘common sense’ reforms to Social Security, Medicare
  10. DeSantis steps up his Trump counter-punches
  11. White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing
  12. Trump shares possibility of no indictment in hush money case
  13. Van Jones says Bragg may ‘step back from the brink’ on charging Trump
  14. Bomb threat disrupts NY court where Trump case is being heard
  15. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
  16. Georgia attorney convicted on Jan. 6 charges
  17. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  18. Rand Paul tweets NY DA ‘should be put in jail’
Load more

Video

See all Video