DeSantis on Trump’s nickname for him: I kind of like it, ‘it’s got a lot of vowels’

by Julia Shapero - 03/22/23 10:24 AM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said in a recent interview that he “kind of” likes former President Trump’s “Ron DeSanctimonious” nickname for him.

“I don’t know how to spell the sanctimonious one. I don’t really know what it means, but I kinda like it, it’s long, it’s got a lot of vowels,” DeSantis told television host Piers Morgan in an interview set to air on Thursday. “We’ll go with that, that’s fine.” 

“I mean, you can call me whatever you want, just as long as you also call me a winner, because that’s what we’ve been able to do in Florida, is put a lot of points on the board and really take this state to the next level,” he added.

Trump coined the “DeSanctimonious” nickname ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, as he took aim at the Florida governor in anticipation of a possible 2024 challenge.

However, the former president has also workshopped other nicknames for DeSantis. After rejecting “Meatball Ron,” Trump reportedly floated “Ron DisHonest,” “Ron DeEstablishment,” and “Tiny D,” but appeared to favor the original “DeSanctimonious” nickname.

“To me, it’s just background noise,” DeSantis said of Trump’s jabs. “It’s not important for me to be fighting with people on social media. It’s not accomplishing anything for the people I represent.”

DeSantis has previously hinted that he would make a decision on a 2024 presidential run after the state’s legislative session finishes in May.

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Donald Trump Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

