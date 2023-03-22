trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Fake AI images of ‘Trump arrest’ hit internet 

by Lauren Sforza - 03/22/23 1:47 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 03/22/23 1:47 PM ET

Fabricated images of former President Trump being arrested are circulating social media as the country prepares for his possible indictment this week.

The images, created using artificial intelligence software (AI), show what appears to be the a large group of New York City Police Department officers arresting the former president as he resists be detained. Some of the images that were posted on Twitter even depict Trump being forced to the ground, while another image shows him running away from the police officers.

The text in the images, like on the police officers’ uniform, is garbled — an indicator that they were fake.

Eliot Higgins, founder and creative director of investigative collective Bellingcat, first shared these images Monday on Twitter, and they have gained traction over the last several days.

He explained in a tweet that he used MidJourney V5 — an AI software that creates images from a written prompt — to form the images. That prompt that he used read “Donald Trump falling over while getting arrested. Fibonacci Spiral. News footage,” and it produced many of the images that were posted on Twitter.

Some users retweeted the photos without context, which could lead to misinformation spreading about Trump’s potential indictment. The New York City Police Department confirmed to the Associated Press on Tuesday that no arrest of Trump has been made.

Higgins told the Associated Press that the image of Trump being arrest “was really just casually showing both how good and bad Midjourney was at rendering real scenes,” and noted that one of the images featured Trump with three legs and a police belt.

“I had assumed that people would [realize] Donald Trump has two legs, not three, but that appears not to have stopped some people passing them off as genuine, which highlights that lack of critical thinking skills in our educational system,” he told the AP.

The New York grand jury investigating the potential indictment of Trump is no longer scheduled to meet Wednesday, according to multiple reports. The jury was tasked with looking into Trump’s role in a hush-money payment made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair between the two.

Trump said over the weekend that he expects to be arrested this week in relation to the investigation and has called for his supporters to protest his potential indictment.

Tags AI images Alvin Bragg Artificial Intelligence Donald Trump Donald Trump Manhattan grand jury MidJourney V5 misinformation New York City

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: Fed chairman Powell holds news conference after interest rate ...
  2. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  3. Fed hikes rates despite concerns over banking crisis
  4. Manhattan DA cancels Wednesday meeting of grand jury in hush money probe
  5. Trump fights claims he misled attorney as court weighs effort to force testimony
  6. Fake AI images of ‘Trump arrest’ hit internet 
  7. Trump plunges GOP into more turmoil with legal troubles
  8. Tucker Carlson ‘enraged’ private texts revealed; ‘I love Trump’
  9. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
  10. DeSantis on Trump’s nickname for him: I kind of like it, ‘it’s got a lot ...
  11. White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing
  12. Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels: a timeline of Manhattan ...
  13. Why millions of people could lose Medicaid next month
  14. Pence calls for ‘common sense’ reforms to Social Security, Medicare
  15. Conservative coalition takes aim at Biden’s IRS-run tax preparation service
  16. DeSantis sees lowest level of support since December in new poll, trails Trump ...
  17. Trump lawyer: If he’s indicted ‘this is an all-out war’
  18. Women Out Front
Load more

Video

See all Video