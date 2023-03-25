Two dead, five missing after explosion at Pennsylvania chocolate factory

Two people are dead and five are missing after an explosion happened at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania on Friday, local officials said.

West Reading Police Chief Wayne Holben said at a press conference on Friday that a large explosion occurred just before 5 p.m. at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant in the town, about 60 miles northeast of Philadelphia. He said the explosion destroyed one of the company’s buildings and damaged another.

Holben said authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion. He said no danger remained to the surrounding area, but residents should avoid the area where the explosion occurred and follow law enforcement officials’ instructions.

Holben said at the Friday presser that two people had died and nine were missing.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency said on Saturday that the number of deaths rose to five and six were still missing, based on county emergency management officials. But the county later said two died and five were missing as of Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the emergency management agency said a gas leak might have caused the explosion.

Eight people were also taken to Reading Hospital on Friday for injuries from the blast. Five of them were being treated and were set to be released, while two were admitted in fair condition. One was transferred to another medical facility.

Dean Murray, the borough manager for West Reading, said at the press conference that R.M. Palmer has been a “staple” of the borough.

West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag said officials set up a radius of about a block on both sides of the plant to redirect people.

Kaag said in a statement early Saturday morning that she has been reassured to see the local community come together. She said she hopes the remaining victims are found safe and the community continues to provide the victims with support.

“The tragic explosion at R.M. Palmer company and loss of life has shaken our community. It is always difficult to come to terms with such sudden and unexpected events and unfortunately that is what has happened today. Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those who have been affected,” she said.

