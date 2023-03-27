trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Most in new poll say Trump investigations are fair

by Stephen Neukam - 03/27/23 12:27 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/27/23 12:27 PM ET
As footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is displayed in the background, former President Donald Trump stands while a song, “Justice for All,” is played during a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. The song features a choir of men imprisoned for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection singing the national anthem and a recording of Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A majority of Americans think that the slate of state and federal investigations into former President Trump are fair, according to a new poll, despite Republican attempts to frame the probes as a left wing witch hunt of the former president.

A 56 percent majority of people think the investigations into Trump are fair, according to a new NPR/PBS/Marist poll, with 41 percent of respondents saying the inquiries are a “witch hunt.”

The split in opinion, largely along the partisan divide, comes after Trump said he expected to be arrested last week in connection with a Manhattan probe into hush money payments to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. 

Although the former president has yet to be indicted in the investigation, he and his allies went on the offensive against Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, framing his investigation as a political attack designed to damage Trump as he again campaigns for president.

Trump’s allies in Congress have called on the prosecutor to testify about the hush money case, but Bragg has refused.

An overwhelming majority of Republicans in the survey, 80 percent, thought the investigations were a witch hunt. That is opposed to the 87 percent of Democrats and 51 percent of independents who thought the probes were fair.

The other investigations into Trump include the federal inquiry into his actions around the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and his handling of classified information, a Georgia investigation into his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state and and a New York state civil lawsuit that alleges Trump and his business inflated the value of his real estate assets.

A plurality of respondents to the survey of 1,327 adults, which had a margin of error of 3.5 percent, thought that Trump had done something improper. Forty-six percent of respondents believed the former president had done something illegal, while 29 percent thought he had done something unethical but not illegal. 

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Manhattan grand jury Trump investigations

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nashville officials report ‘multiple patients’ from school shooting
  2. Hunter Biden probes put GOP under some pressure
  3. Fox’s Kilmeade: ‘Insane’ for Trump to feature Jan. 6 footage at rally
  4. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  5. Trump troubles, McConnell absence create GOP leadership vacuum
  6. How the world is responding to Putin’s threat of nukes in Belarus
  7. Bolton on Putin plans to deploy nukes in Belarus: 'He may not be bluffing here'
  8. Bragg says ‘unprecedented’ GOP inquiry undermines ...
  9. Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Kansas congressional map
  10. As US fentanyl deaths jump, GOP casts blame at the border
  11. All hat, no cattle: House Republicans can’t match big talk with viable budget ...
  12. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  13. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  14. All 7 Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion victims found
  15. Lofgren says Trump rhetoric around Bragg case ‘more overt and blatant’ than ...
  16. Van Zandt sports matching style with Raskin: ‘My brother from another ...
  17. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  18. Senate Democrat calls Netanyahu plans ‘alarming’ and ‘appalling’
Load more

Video

See all Video