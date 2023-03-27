trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Trump says DeSantis endorsement was ‘nuclear weapon,’ could be working in a pizza parlor without it

by Lauren Sforza - 03/27/23 10:45 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 03/27/23 10:45 PM ET
Scott Olson/Getty Images
DAVENPORT, IOWA – MARCH 13: Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests gathered for an event at the Adler Theatre on March 13, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa. Trump’s visit follows those by potential challengers for the GOP presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who hosted events in the state last week.

Former President Donald Trump recounted in a new interview Monday how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) asked him to back him in 2018, saying that his endorsement was like a “nuclear weapon.”

Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in an interview that aired Monday night that “it was like a nuclear weapon went off” after he endorsed DeSantis in his 2018 gubernatorial primary race.

He said that DeSantis came to him “with tears in his eyes” to ask for the former president’s endorsement, promoting that he will win if Trump backed him.

Trump said that since DeSantis defended him during his impeachment trials during his presidency, he would “give it a shot.” He claimed he asked DeSantis to write out what he wanted Trump to say in his endorsement, but Trump changed the writing to make it
“great.”

“I said, ‘You write out what you’d like and let me see it.’ He wrote it out. I thought it was terrible. I changed it, made it great, and I gave him a great endorsement. From the moment I press that button, he blew the guy away. The race was over,” Trump said.

Trump added that DeSantis could be working in a pizza parlor or a law office if it was not for his endorsement, saying that he could never have gotten the nomination if it wasn’t for him.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)

This is not the first time Trump has shared his account of how he endorsed DeSantis in 2018. Over the weekend, he also said that the governor came to him “with tears in his eyes” to ask for an endorsement and mocked DeSantis asking him for his support.

Trump also said earlier this month that he “probably” regrets endorsing DeSantis in the 2018 race.

The Hill reached out to DeSantis’ office for comment.

Tags 2018 elections 2018 Florida governor's race 2024 GOP presidential primary DeSantis DeSantis 2024 Donald Trump Donald Trump Donald Trump Florida Florida Florida Republicans New York City Politics Politics of the United States Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Sean Hannity Sean Hannity

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie says ‘it’s not going to end nicely’ for Trump
  2. Here's what we know about the Nashville school shooting
  3. Trump says that ‘his people’ did not post photo of him threatening Bragg ...
  4. Senate advances AUMF repeal, tees up final passage vote
  5. Fox’s Kilmeade: ‘Insane’ for Trump to feature Jan. 6 footage at rally
  6. Hunter Biden probes put GOP under some pressure
  7. Possible TikTok ban raises alarm for Democrats ahead of 2024
  8. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  9. House Judiciary postpones pistol brace rule markup after Nashville shooting
  10. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  11. Rand Paul staffer stabbed in D.C. with ‘life-threatening injuries’
  12. Watch live: Biden delivers remarks after school shooting in Nashville
  13. Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of ...
  14. Bolton on Putin plans to deploy nukes in Belarus: ‘He may not be bluffing ...
  15. House unanimously passes bill to work to remove China’s ‘developing ...
  16. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  17. Chargers lineman says he was sexually assaulted by TSA agent
  18. Senate Republicans introducing resolution to overturn Biden’s debt relief ...
Load more

Video

See all Video