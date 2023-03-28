trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Trump says he feels like Elvis after Jan. 6 choir song hits number one on the charts

by Julia Mueller - 03/28/23 9:16 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/28/23 9:16 AM ET

Former President Trump said he feels “like Elvis” after his song with a group of men convicted for the Jan 6., 2021 insurrection at the Capitol hit the top of music charts. 

“It’s Donald Trump and the J Six prisoners,” Trump said in a new interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“On iTunes and on Amazon and on Billboard, which is the big deal, number one. Donald Trump,” he said. “So now I feel like Elvis.”

The single “Justice for All,” — a rendition of the “The Star-Spangled Banner” sung by prisoners as Trump recites the Pledge of Allegiance — hit number one on Billboard’s digital song sales chart

It also hit the top of the iTunes sales chart. The proceeds benefit those incarcerated in connection with Jan. 6.

It was number one. And you know what that is? That’s a tribute to the fact that people feel that J Six people have been very unfairly treated,” Trump said. 

The former president opened his first official 2024 campaign rally by playing the song and reportedly showing footage of the insurrection.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Monday called it “insane” for Trump to continue focusing on Jan. 6.

Tags Billboard Donald Trump Donald Trump Elvis Jan. 6 Sean Hannity Star-Spangled Banner

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie says ‘it’s not going to end nicely’ for Trump
  2. Trump shakes off classified documents probe, dodges question on whether he ...
  3. Five big questions if Trump gets indicted
  4. Trump says he would ‘solve’ war in Ukraine in 24 hours if reelected 
  5. Fox’s Kilmeade: ‘Insane’ for Trump to feature Jan. 6 footage at rally
  6. Senate advances AUMF repeal, tees up final passage vote
  7. Two key Biden nominees cave to GOP pressure campaign: Why it matters
  8. Tensions high as House GOP tackles take two at border bill
  9. House unanimously passes bill to work to remove China’s ‘developing ...
  10. Florida Democratic chair files ethics complaint against DeSantis over retreat
  11. House Judiciary postpones pistol brace rule markup after Nashville shooting
  12. Stewart vs. Greene: Let the debate begin
  13. Trump says he feels like Elvis after Jan. 6 choir song hits number one on the ...
  14. Rand Paul staffer stabbed in DC with ‘life-threatening injuries’
  15. Watch live: Biden delivers remarks after school shooting in Nashville
  16. Hunter Biden probes put GOP under some pressure
  17. Trump says DeSantis endorsement was ‘nuclear weapon,’ could be working in a ...
  18. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
Load more

Video

See all Video