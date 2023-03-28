trending:

Files show Ivana Trump was under counterintelligence inquiry: report

by Julia Mueller - 03/28/23 10:46 AM ET
Ivana Trump announces her "Italiano Diet" to stay healthy and fight obesity at the Plaza Hotel in New York in 2018.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Ivana Trump pictured announcing her "Italiano Diet" to stay healthy and fight obesity at the Plaza Hotel in New York in 2018.

The late Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, was under a counterintelligence inquiry conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the 1990s, according to a new report.

Bloomberg News reported that the FBI was looking into allegations related to her ties to Czechoslovakia, her home country.

A 190-page, significantly redacted excerpt from her FBI file reveals the bureau recommended a “preliminary inquiry” into Ivana over information from a confidential source in 1989, but the contents of that inquiry were redacted. 

“It is unknown if the allegations stem from jealousies of her wealth and fame,” one document reads.

Some legal attaches were directed to dig into her emigration to Austria and then to Canada before she made her way to the U.S., according to Bloomberg. The inquiry involved the FBI’s counterintelligence division, but the exact nature of the inquiry is unknown.

Ivana and the former president married in 1977 and had three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump. The pair divorced in the 1990s, and Ivana died from a fall last summer at age 73.

Bloomberg’s Freedom of Information Act request to the FBI turned up the recent bout of 190 pages, but the bureau has said it will release more of a trove of nearly 900 pages of documents next month.

