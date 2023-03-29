Adidas reverses position on Black Lives Matter trademark application

Adidas said it will no longer oppose Black Lives Matter’s trademark application, just two days after filing its initial complaint.

“Adidas will withdraw its opposition to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s trademark application as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement to The Hill.

The athletic wear company on Monday filed its opposition to Black Lives Matter’s trademark, which consists of three horizontal yellow stripes, claiming that it “so closely” resembles their three-stripe mark as to cause “confusion, deception, or mistake as to the affiliation” of their products.

Reuters reported that Adidas became concerned that its opposition to the trademark could be interpreted as opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement itself.

The company appears keen to avoid controversy, after facing public pressure to end its partnership with the artist formerly known as Kanye West last fall over his antisemitic comments.

Adidas ultimately decided to drop the partnership with Ye and halt the production of his Yeezy products.