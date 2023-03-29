trending:

Parkland victim’s father calls for national school strike after Nashville tragedy: ‘This is too much’

by Sarah Polus - 03/29/23 5:59 PM ET
Manuel Oliver, the father of Joaquin Oliver, one of the victims of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., is removed from the hearing room for disturbing a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The father of a Parkland shooting victim is calling for a national education strike in the wake of the latest school shooting in Nashville, Tenn., that left six dead on Monday.

Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin Oliver was killed during the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., has become a gun control advocate in the wake of his loss.

“This is like, too much,” he said in an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, referring to the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, where 28-year-old Aubrey Hale killed three adults — including a substitute teacher, a janitor and the head of the school — and three 9-year-olds. Hale was ultimately killed after engaging with law enforcement officers that responded to the shooting.

Oliver is pushing for more “challenging, disrupting action” to combat what he sees as inaction by lawmakers in addressing mass shootings.

“What it takes is extreme measures, pressure, things that sound crazy but they’re not,” he said. “The only crazy thing here is someone can get into a school holding legally purchased war weapons.”

He added, “Whatever we do will never reach that amount of crazy.”

Oliver, who was arrested last week for disrupting a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing on gun regulation, argues that Americans need to support their calls for action on gun reform with their own actions.

“Get arrested! Get freaking arrested, like I did!” he said.

The White House has also criticized Congress this week, mainly blaming Republicans, for the lack of action on guns. President Biden has turned up the heat on the GOP to address rampant gun violence while appealing to voters fed up with America’s epidemic of mass shootings. 

