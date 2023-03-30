trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Cost of Ivy Leagues nears $90K a year

by Lexi Lonas - 03/30/23 2:21 PM ET
by Lexi Lonas - 03/30/23 2:21 PM ET
(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
A woman walks by a Yale sign reflected in the rainwater in the street on the Yale University campus in New Haven, Connecticut, on Sunday, August 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

The cost of attending Ivy League universities is nearing $90,000 a year as high school students are receiving their acceptance letters to the highly competitive institutions. 

Cornell University most recently announced a hike in tuition prices that brings the school to one of the closest to the $90,000 mark. The university said Monday it would be increasing tuition, making the total cost of tuition, board and other expenses close to $86,000 to $87,000 a year. 

Other top schools are not trailing far behind the expensive price tag: Yale University costs are at $83,000 a year while Stanford University is at $82,000 a year. 

March 30 marks “Ivy Day” in 2023, where prospective students eagerly anticipate the release of regular admissions decisions by Ivy League schools. 

While the price tags are high, these schools try to emphasize the amount of scholarships and financial aid they give to students, especially those from lower-income households. 

“The cost of attendance is often not the price a student will pay to attend Cornell. All Cornell undergraduates applying for financial assistance are reviewed for need-based financial aid that covers tuition, housing and dining, as well as other costs of attendance,” Cornell University said when announcing its price increases. 

As Yale boosted tuition by a 3.9 percent increase for the upcoming school year, the university also made it a point to emphasize its “financial aid commitments.”

“Yale’s need-based financial aid awards always increase in lockstep with any increases in the term bill,” said Jeremiah Quinlan, dean of undergraduate admissions and financial aid at Yale University. “I am proud that Yale is one of only a small handful of institutions that meet 100% of all families’ demonstrated financial need without requiring students or parents to take out loans.

Although most students are unlikely to pay the full price tag, the increases represent a spike in college tuition that has been ongoing for years. 

Back in 2013, the cost of going to Yale University per year was around $57,000, according to the Yale Alumni Magazine, giving the institution an almost $30,000 increase in the past decade. 

The rising cost of college has alarmed many, with bipartisan agreement in Congress that the prices are too high but lawmakers reaching little agreement on what to do about it. 

Democrats have aimed to expel some student loan debt and pushed for free community college, but those proposals received pushback from Republicans, who believe those solutions won’t solve the core problem of the rise in prices.

Tags College prices College tuition Cornell Ivy day Ivy league schools Yale

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Yellen says Trump administration ‘decimated’ financial oversight
  2. Texas judge strikes down ObamaCare’s free preventive services requirement
  3. Tennessee Republican responds to ‘hatred’ over remarks that nothing will ...
  4. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  5. Joint Base Andrews on lockdown following report of active shooter
  6. House passes GOP-led energy package touted as party’s top priority
  7. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  8. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  9. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  10. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  11. McCarthy offers to make Biden ‘soft food’ lunch if he will meet on debt ...
  12. ‘QAnon Shaman’ released from prison, transferred to halfway house
  13. Christie ‘tired’ of hearing Trump grievances
  14. Most in new poll oppose laws restricting drag shows or performances
  15. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  16. Manchin threatens to sue Biden administration if electric vehicle credit ...
  17. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  18. Gisele Barreto Fetterman pushes back on ‘power hungry wife’ description
Load more

Video

See all Video